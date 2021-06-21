Vermont, NH Storms Possible Monday – NBC Boston





It’s the first full day of summer – and it certainly lives up to its name. Foggy, hot and humid conditions across the region, along with a future front, will cause storms to scatter throughout the rest of the afternoon and evening on Monday, some of which could become severe in the part north and west of New England. In fact, a severe storm hour has been released for all Vermont and New Hampshire counties Grafton and Coos counties until 9pm Monday evening. An hour means that conditions are favorable to create harmful storms to develop, while a warning means that a storm is imminent. Please stay aware of the weather and seek shelter indoors if a storm comes your way. Wind gusts and hail will be the main threats, although obviously in any storm that will develop, rain and lightning will also occur. We will bring you live updates as guaranteed for the rest of the day. Prolonged storms in New North and Central England will differ from overnight showers. On Tuesday, there will be another round of wet weather, mostly in the southern and eastern areas during the afternoon and late evening. Nor will it be nearly as hot, with rising in the low 80s and decreasing humidity until evening. Behind the front, a fresh and pleasant air moves inside, providing us with significantly lower sunlight and dewdrops. The cessation of moisture does not last very long. Expect some climbing to return on Friday and be late for most of next week. A classic summer model will be set for the weekend next week with high achievements in the 80s and daily storms.

