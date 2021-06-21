Its National Day of the Indigenous Peoples. Here ‘s how to be an ally Video

‘It’s about being a good friend or neighbor to someone,’ says the expert

June 21 is the National Day of the Indigenous Peoples.

With recent titles for residential schools and indigenous women and girls, you may be wondering how you can help.

The term “ally” or “native ally” may have come up.

Over the past few weeks, I have seen so many injuries in the news headlines.

From the loss of 215 children in a former residential school, to new goals to end violence against indigenous women and girls, the news may feel overwhelming.

My friends and even some teachers have approached me, wondering what they can do to help.

I get a lot of questions like, “How are you feeling?” and, “What can I do?”

People have also asked me how they can be allies for indigenous people.

This made me think: Who are the allies, anyway?

To be honest, I was not always sure how to answer, and after getting so many of these questions, I decided I needed to know more.

So I talked to two experts to ask them what an ally means, what allies do, and how we can all be better allies for the natives.

What is an ally?

Larissa Crawford, an Afro-Indigenous activist and educator from Calgary, Alberta, defines “ally” not as a word but as an action.

“Something is something we do,” she said.

For Crawford, being an ally to someone means acting when you see an injustice.

Larissa Crawford said you should expect to make mistakes as a new ally. The key is to ‘rely on mistakes and learn from them.’ (Image credit: Larissa Crawford / Future Ancestor Services)

“It’s about being a good friend or neighbor to someone,” said Cindy Blackstock, an educator, activist and indigenous community leader.

So where do you start?

The first task as an ally is to listen and learn what is happening in our world and what is affecting our friends, Blackstock said.

“Our work [as allies] “is to learn more about that injustice, even if it does not affect us,” she said.

Cindy Blackstock said that being an ally is’ hard work ‘, but that by showing that you are an ally she says, “You should not face this alone. We are with you.’ (Image credit: Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press)

Injustice may seem like unfair treatment to a person based on race, religion, sexuality and more.

According to Blackstock, justice seems to be the opposite of unfair treatment.

Justice is respecting people’s rights, honoring people’s individuality and celebrating people for who they are, she said.

How can you be an ally?

When situations are challenging and difficult, most people want to make sure they are doing the right thing.

But sometimes it can be hard to know exactly how to help other people.

Crawford described the alliance as many different things, such as:

Supporting your peers.

Listening.

Research.

School projects.

Posting on social networks.

Trying to do the right thing.

Allied out-of-school students in Scarborough, Ontario, wear their orange shirts in support of indigenous communities. One student holds a map of residential schools in Canada, the other holds a book on the topic. (Image credit: Martin Trainor / CBC)

According to Blackstock, the alliance begins by making sure no one is left behind or ignored.

“It means we all have to look for each other. It does not work if some of us take it [help] and the others are left behind, ”she said.

To be an ally of indigenous people, Blackstock said you have to learn, listen and challenge yourself.

Learn about residential schools, listen to their survivors, and challenge others and our government to “honor and celebrate” indigenous cultures in Canada, she said.

Does being an ally make a difference?

Growing up, Crawford never told her friends that she was indigenous.

Due to the lack of allies.

Indigenous Peoples National Day takes place every year in Canada on June 21st. It is a day to celebrate culture, traditions and reflect on history. Pictured here are indigenous young people dancing in jingle dresses on a bullet in Piapot First Nation south of Saskatchewan. (Image credit: Bryan Eneas / CBC News)

“I did not tell my friends that I was indigenous when I was in school because I heard all the horrible things they would say about the natives, not knowing I was indigenous,” she said.

She said the people around her did not stand for others, did not listen and did not learn.

It was not “safe enough” for her to be herself, she said.

Allies can help make the world a safer place to be our true selves and not come at a high price.

Being an ally for others makes a “big difference,” Blackstock said, and “costs you nothing.”

TOP IMAGE Credit: Graphic design by Philip Street / CBC