



The Center wants States to begin linking Electronic Point of Sale (ePoS) equipment used in ration stores to electronic weighing machines to promote transparency and reduce grain leakage. He wants States to pay for these machines using the 17-quintal margin already given to Fair Shopping Stores (FPS) for the installation and use of ePoS machines, under an amendment to the rules of the National Food Safety Act last week. . According to the rules, 17 per quintal of food cereals sold through ePoS is provided as the difference of Fair Price Price traders and is intended to go towards the cost of purchasing, operating and maintaining the point of sale equipment, operating costs and incentive to use it. . . The change, announced on June 18, adds the words and any savings if accumulated can be used to purchase, operate and maintain electronic weighing scales and integrate them with the point of sale equipment. When asked how the savings from the money paid could be collected as an incentive for FPS traders, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey clarified that the additional difference is paid to states only according to actual spending. As technology is evolving rapidly, it is now cheaper to operate ePoS than it used to be, and states that are able to reduce operating costs can now use the extra money to integrate weighing machines, he said. The change comes amid a battle between the Centers running the Delhi government over its failure to install ePoS equipment.

