Manitoba pledges $ 2.5 million to help identify and investigate residential school burial sites

WINNIPEG – The Manitoba government is committing $ 2.5 million to help identify, investigate, protect and commemorate the burial sites of residential schools in the province.

Prime Minister Brian Pallister, along with Home and North Affairs Minister Eileen Clarke, made the announcement Monday in a press release. This comes after the discovery of a burial site of 215 indigenous children in a former residential school in Kamloops, BC, as well as 104 unmarked graves in the former Brandon Residential School.

The Prime Minister said these revelations are a grim reminder of the tragedy and enduring impacts of the school system in Canada, and why we need to do more to mark this fragment in the history of our countries.

This tragedy is deeply felt in Manitoba and our government is committed to working in cooperation and respect with local leadership, Elders, Knowledge Holders, and community members as we seek reconciliation, healing, and meaningful ways to honor and support lost lives. survivors and their families in our province, he said.

According to the province, she will meet with indigenous leaders, elders and knowledge holders to determine how to use this money.

The province also noted that beyond this funding, it is also considering additional initiatives to support communities through the process of identifying, documenting, protecting and commemorating unmarked graves and graves.

Our government is committed to working with residential school survivors, families, leadership and indigenous communities, Elders and Knowledge Holders, and the federal government to support this very important and necessary process of telling the truth and healing that will help us move toward reconciling these historic mistakes, Clark said.

Manitoba wants to do its part in recognition, reconciliation and healing. But our process must and will be led by indigenous peoples, especially survivors, families, Knowledge Holders, and Elders.

OFA Grand Chief Garrison Settee said in the press release that recent weeks have been difficult for residential school survivors and their offspring due to the discovery of these unmarked graves.

He said First Nations children in northern Manitoba were often forcibly removed from their homes to go to residential schools, adding that many of them were never able to return to their families.

Today’s announcement is an important announcement as it signals that Manitoba is ready to work with the First Nations in taking the next steps to identify and locate our missing children, he said.

Essential It is essential that this process is led by indigenous people and communities as we work to heal from the ongoing legacy of residential schools.

Grand Chief Arlen Dumas, of the Manitoba Assembly of Chiefs of Staff (AMC), said AMC is happy the province is costing them resources and agreeing to work with the First Nations.

He said the province must follow the lead of the First Nations to be respected and successful.

Our citizens are knowledgeable and can provide the right guidance to complete this work with partner organizations in a respectful and culturally appropriate manner, Dumas said.

While this amount is a fresh start to get the job done, it will certainly take a lot more commitment and a long-term collaborative relationship with our government partners at all levels to grow and get involved in this job.

Manitoba notes that the children of the First Nation, Metis and Inuit would have attended at least one of the 17 residential schools in the province, 14 of which are officially recognized by the Indian Resident Schools Settlement Agreement. There were also 114 day schools throughout the province.

In the wake of the devastating news of the discovery of the remains of 215 indigenous children on the premises of the Kamloops Indian Residential School, it remains for all of us to stand firm in the siege with government allies who are determined to reconcile in action with Inuit. First Nations and Metis in Canada, said Rachel Dutton, executive director of the Manitoba Inuit Association.