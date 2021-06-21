South Africa plans to make Covid-19 mRNA vaccine under WHO agreement





South Africa is planning to make vaccines in the country using messenger RNA, the technology of advancing the global inoculation effort against Covid-19. The production will be carried out by the Biovac State Institute, Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization, told reporters on Monday. This will be part of a wider vaccine technology transfer center in the country, he said. The WHO is talking to a number of drug manufacturers about setting up the center, although talks so far have been conducted mainly with “smaller companies”, said Soumya Swaminathan, the WHO’s chief scientist. “We are having discussions with the biggest companies with proven mRNA technology,” she added. RNA vaccines can be produced in South Africa within 9 to 12 months, she said. Afrigen, a Cape Town biotechnician who assists, will work with Biovac. South Africa, along with India, has spearheaded a campaign at the World Trade Organization to urge pharmaceutical companies to relinquish their intellectual property rights and share their technology for Covid-19 vaccines and treatments. to help end the pandemic. Lack of production capacity in Africa is seen as one of the obstacles to the continent’s inoculation. Messenger RNA was first used to make vaccines during the coronavirus health crisis. Moderna Inc. of the US and a combination of Pfizer Inc. and Germany’s BioNTech SE have used the technology to make doses, which most tests have shown to be more effective than the more traditionally made versions. Just over 2.1 million of South Africa’s 60 million people have been vaccinated so far, most with the first two shots of the Pfizer / BioNTech version. The country depends heavily on the approximately 31 million single-dose Johnson & Johnson orders that are expected to be delivered during the year. – With the help of Janice Kew Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

