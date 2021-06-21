JAMSOTI, India In Jamsoti, a village deep in India’s most populous state in Uttar Pradesh, the common refrain among villagers is that the coronavirus only spreads to cities. Deadly infection, they believe does not exist in the villages.

So when a team of health workers recently approached Manju Cole to get vaccinated, she closed her house, gathered her children, and ran to the nearby forest.

The family hid there for hours and only returned when the workers left in the evening.

“I would rather die than get the vaccine,” said Col.

A deadly rise in coronavirus infections that broke out in India in April and May, killing more than 180,000, has narrowed and new cases have dropped. But the relief can be quick, as a significant amount of the population still reluctant to take the shooting. This has alarmed health experts who say vaccine reluctance, especially in remote areas of India, could jeopardize countries’ fragile gains against COVID-19.

The women return to their village after participating in an awareness program for COVID-19 testing and vaccination in Jamsoti village, Uttar Pradesh state, India, on June 10, 2021. AP

Vaccine reluctance poses a risk of ending the pandemic in India, said retired virologist and pediatrician Dr. T. Jacob John. The more the virus circulates, the more it can turn into new dangerous variants that can undermine vaccines.

Delivering vaccines to the world’s second most populous country would always be challenging. Although India did relatively well in early mammoth vaccination, the campaign hit a hurdle almost immediately due to shortages AND a complex vaccine policy, exacerbating existing inequalities.

Only less than 5% of people in India are fully immunized. Experts warn that by the end of the year, vaccination levels should increase significantly to protect most Indians from the virus that has so far killed more than 386,000 people, a figure that is considered to be a large subset.

People attend a meeting of the Amritpur Village Village Monitoring Committee, in Chandauli district, Uttar Pradesh state, India, on Thursday, June 10, 2021. AP

Starting Monday, every adult in India will be entitled to a stroke paid by the federal government. The new policy, announced last week, puts an end to a complex system of vaccine purchase and distribution that overwhelmed states and led to inequality in the way shots are distributed.

There is still widespread reluctance driven by misinformation and mistrust, especially in rural areas where two-thirds of the countries have a population of almost 1.4 billion.

Health professionals face strong resistance from people who believe vaccines cause impotence, serious side effects and can even kill. Some simply say they do not need shots because they are immune to the coronavirus.

Rumors about shocks disrupting the menstrual cycle and lowering fertility have also contributed to fear and skewed the data in favor of men. In almost every Indian state, more men are being vaccinated than women and this gap is widening more every day.

Health workers Neeraj, third right, and Aradhna take a woman’s nose sample for the COVID-19 test in Jamsoti Village, Chandauli District, Uttar Pradesh, India, on June 8, 2021. AP

The cancellation of rumors and conspiracy theories is a harsh order for many, especially in districts dominated by Indian tribes that have recorded disproportionately lower vaccine coverage compared to other districts, according to official data.

Yogesh Kalkonde, a public health practitioner in Gadchiroli, a tribal area in the western state of Maharashtra, said his circle had been overcome with the belief that the vaccine was more dangerous than the virus.

Some in the area have raised the untrue claim that the shooting could cause infertility, Calconde said. Others simply question its effectiveness.

We need to persuade people, go door to door and rely on people who have been vaccinated to spread the word, he said. It’s an extremely slow process.

There is a turning back. State governments have set up aggressive awareness campaigns through posters and radio announcements to calm some of the anxiety and confusion. Some local administrations have begun making trips to vaccination centers, especially from remote villages. Volunteers are conducting door-to-door surveys and even small gatherings to encourage people to take the hit.

Bishambar Kol, transports the ration distributed by the government with his bicycle to the village of Jamsoti, in Chandauli district, Uttar Pradesh state, India, on June 8, 2021. AP

For months, Vibha Singh, a government-appointed nurse, has been going door-to-door in the villages of Uttar Pradesh.

People tell us to leave or they would beat us, Singh said. Sometimes they even throw stones and bricks at us.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders have routinely spoken about the need to avoid vaccine reluctance, but health experts say more needs to be done.

We need to explain it clearly to people, ideally through trusted local networks, said K. Srinath Reddy, president of the Public Health Foundation of India. He said state governments should support local self-help groups, village councils and urge local religious leaders to intervene.

It requires a conversation, not just top-down messages, he said.

Ram Brij, the center sits with his family who refused to be vaccinated against coronavirus in the village of Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, India, on June 9, 2021. AP

Dr. Vinod K. Paul, head of the country task force COVID-19, acknowledged the immediate need to address the problem, but said public participation in spreading rumors and misinformation was important.

It is the responsibility not only of the government but also of society as a whole to create such an environment in which unfounded hesitation is addressed, Paul said.

Virologists and public health experts say eradicating vaccine suspicions in rural India and rapidly inoculating people should be of paramount importance as most Indians live in backward countries. Already, urban dwellers are taking pictures much faster.

If they are protected, much of India will be protected, Reddy said of rural areas. Their sensitivity to a pervasive pandemic is much, much more. So vaccinating them quickly should be a priority.

Not everyone is convinced.

When a team of health workers last week tried to vaccinate Panna Lal, a resident of Sikanderpur village in Uttar Pradesh, they were greeted with an absolute refusal.

Lal even discouraged the rest of his family from getting hit.

The vaccine will not protect me, the 56-year-old told workers. God has sent me here safely and he will continue to protect me.