China gets tougher on crypto – Top international news





1. US Markets Move Back After Friday Fall Shares in the US market returned with good momentum, as stability returned after the last few weeks. Last week, Federal Reserve comments had drawn global markets. The S&P 500 is in the green after 4 consecutive days of fall. Speeches by New York Fed Chairman John Williams and Boston Fed Eric Rosengrens are being followed this week to get more information on interest rate plans. Stoxx Europe is up 0.55% Dow Jones up 1.57% NASDAQ increased by 1.46% 2. Volvo cars connect to Northvolt for batteries Volvo Car Group on Monday announced a joint venture with Swedish battery maker Northvolt. The association aims to develop and produce durable batteries for its electric cars and set up a Gigafactory in Europe to produce up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) per year by 2026. 3. IKEA and Rockefeller to raise funds of 7,400 crore for renewable energy The IKEA Foundation and the Rockefeller Foundation are planning to install Rs 7,400 cores to support renewable energy-related programs in developing countries. It aims to reduce 100 crore tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions and empower one billion people with distributed renewable energy. 4. China becomes tougher on Crypto The People’s Bank of China said on Monday it had asked many banks and payment firms such as China Construction Bank, Alipay, etc. to be more difficult in trading cryptocurrencies. Last month, China announced many restrictions on currencies and the crypto world was negatively affected. At the time of writing Bitcoin (-4%) and Ethereum (-6%) are in red, pulling down many other smaller currencies. 5. Full recovery from next year: Wizz Air Of Europe Wizz Air CEO said Monday the company expects to fully recover from the pandemic shock from next year. Wizz Air is considered the budget airline of Europe, it will be benefited after the travel volumes return to normal levels. 6. Germany’s Antitrust Watchdog announces an investigation into Apple Germany’s antitrust watchdog announced an investigation into Apple, to find out if the company is taking advantage of its market position. Apple is the fourth company on the list after Google, Facebook and Amazon. 7. China Truck Starter said it will raise $ 1.6 billion in U.S. IPO Full Truck Alliance Co. has raised about $ 1.6 billion (11 11,860 yuan) from providing Deposit Invoices in the US The company operates a truck-sharing app that connects dealers who need transportation with truck drivers. The full track is backed by key investors, including SoftBank Group and Tencent Holdings. 8. Global Vaccines Cross 2.62 Billion Doses: Bloomberg According to data from Bloomberg, more than 262 crore doses have been administered in 180 countries. The final rate of vaccination is approximately 3.9 crore dose per day. Enough vaccines have been given to fully vaccinate 17.1% of the global population, but higher-income countries are seeing much faster vaccination rates. Interestingly, India has given 75 doses of lakh vaccine today after the start of the revised vaccination guidelines. This is more than 0.5% of the total population of the countries in a day. 9. Taiwan exports slow down; May Be A Sign Of Chip Lack Stabilization Demand for Taiwanese semiconductors and other electronic chips showed signs of slowing in May. Export orders rose 34.5% from a year earlier to $ 52.3 billion in May but was still below expectations. Manufacturers around the world have been struggling to get electronic chips for their various products from smartphones to cars. This is a good sign for all such manufacturers, including car manufacturers in India – Maruti and M&M. 10. Morgan Stanley says the Nifty bull run is just beginning According to a report by global financial firm Morgan Stanley, the Indian bull running market still has a long way to go. “The ongoing bull market compares well with history. “If this bull market is reminiscent of him in 2003-08, as we think given the next cycle of fresh profits, he has more legs for it,” the report said. For next year, Morgan Stanleys main choices are the discretionary, industrial and financial products of the consumer.

