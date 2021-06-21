Valerie Bacot: Trial begins for French woman who killed her abusive ‘stepfather’





In her best-selling book Tout Le Monde Savait (Everybody Knew) published in May, Valerie Bacot, 40, admitted to shooting Daniel Polette killed in self-defense in 2016. She faces a life sentence for murder.

“He is armed with the same weapon, in another forest one day and so he would not kill us since I killed him,” Bacot wrote.

Bacot said Polette, 25 years her senior, raped her for the first time when she was 12 years old. At the time, Polette was her mother’s boyfriend, but Bacot refers to him as her stepfather in the book.

In 1996 Polette was convicted of raping a minor and spent two and a half years in prison, Bacot lawyer Nathalie Tomasini told CNN.

Bacot wrote in her book that after Polette was released he started abusing her again and she became pregnant by him at the age of 17. “One morning in the dining room he starts screaming because I did not remove the baby toys properly. He turns to me and hits me hard without warning,” Bacot wrote, recalling one of the countless cases where she was hit by Polette. . For 18 years, Bacot and Polette had four children together, two of whom helped bury their father’s body after Bacot shot him. In 2019, each was sentenced to 6 months in prison for hiding a human corpse, Bacot’s lawyer said. During the investigation, the children talked about the ruthless abuse their mother suffered from Polette. According to court documents, the court-appointed psychiatrist said Bacot was “clearly under Polette control”. Bacot told police she was subjected to repeated beatings by Polette and that he forced her into prostitution. On many occasions, Polette reportedly told Bacot that if she left him, he would kill her and their children. “Do not worry: one day you will leave here,” Polette said when she first made such a threat, as Bacot recalled in her book. “But first there will be the feet, and the children too!” The prosecutor has said that Polette’s murder was premeditated; Bacot’s lawyers deny this. A petition not to imprison Bacot was launched online by lawyers in January, which has so far received more than 580,000 signatures. The trial is expected to last five days. The Bacot case is reminiscent of Jacqueline Sauvage, a French woman who was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being sentenced for her husband’s fatal intent three times in the back with a shotgun in 2012 – just a day after their son hanged himself. After serving three years behind bars, Sauvage was released from prison in 2016 when then-president Francois Hollande pardoned her. NGOs have raised the alarm about the killings in France. This year alone, 43 women have lost their lives at the hands of their partners or husbands, according to the advocacy group Feminicides par compagnon ou ex, compared to 90 women in 2020, according to French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti. The French Interior Ministry recorded 146 murders in 2019.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos