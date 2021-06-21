BJP abandoned me, says Chirag Paswan

Days after coup led by his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, Lock Janshakti party president Chirag Paswan talks about the role of JD (U) and BJP and betrayal by loved ones, insisting the majority of the party is still with him.

Do you regret your decision to do it only in the Bihar 2020 Assembly elections and campaign against JD (U)?

Aspak. The kind of support I am getting from the people of my State is just because I ran only those elections. Everyone wanted an alternative to Nitish Kumar. The LJP was offered only 15 seats in the alliance. If I had agreed with him, by the time of the next elections, the only option the LJP would have left would have been to join a regional or national party. Moreover, you can not go forward with someone who does not respect your ideology. Nitish Kumar wants to dictate his agenda without giving space to any other ally.

Coalition governments run on a minimal joint program. And most importantly, how could I go with someone who has humiliated my father, tried to slander, defeat and destroy him? This is not the first time he is breaking my party. He did it in 2005, when he invaded the LJP MLAs after the February elections, he took with him the only LJP MLA he won from Matihani. This has been his practice.

Analysis | The importance of division in LJP

Today anyone claiming that Nitish Kumar is Vikas Purush is in fact betraying my father and going against his policies. Let them recall that LJP has never been in alliance with JD (U) except 2019. And this is also because JD (U) decided to return to NDA. Our alliance was with BJP

Who do you consider responsible for secession from LJP? Is it BJP or JD (U)?

It is an ironic question. How can I blame someone when my family members abandoned me? They wounded me in the back my uncle (Pashupati Kumar Paras), my brother (Prince Raj) … my brother was like a son to me. But as I said, JD (U) has always been inclined to break up parties. And especially, JD (U) has always been after the separation of the Dali leadership. They were after my father and now against me. They divided the Dalits and Mahadalites, making a subdivision between the Planned Castes. They cannot accept that a Dalit is in such a strong position. I received 25 lakh votes and 6% of the vote. That’s when I only competed in 135 places, not all 243 places.

Read also: Chirag Paswan says Paras betrayed him when he was lying in bed

But did your accounts go wrong? Your campaign affected the number of NDAs and benefited from RJD. Don’t you think that BJP has abandoned you just for this reason?

Yes, I feel abandoned. No one from BJP contacted me. It hurts because my father Ram Vilas Paswan and I wholeheartedly supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the senior leadership of the BJP. No one was ready to join hands with Narendra Modi ji. My father was the first to cross and hold Mr. Modis’s hand. Nitish Kumar, it must be remembered, left him. We stood by him if it was Ram Mandir, Article 370, CAA, Triple Talaq. I suspect JD (U) has stood by them on all of these issues. I want to know what is the position of the Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumars in CAA / NRC? Today, when I need them, I expect them to at least reach out to me. So far I have not heard from them.

Lok Sabha chairman Om Birla acknowledged Pashupati Nath Paras’s claim as parliamentary leader without delay. Doesn’t this clearly show that BJPs are taking part in the coup?

I would not like to read between the lines. I met with Mr. Birla on Saturday and explained the LJPs process for electing a parliamentary leader. I told him he should have at least talked to me before making that decision. Even the Rules of Procedure of the Parliament make it very clear that the leader of the parliamentary party should be decided by the party, not by the members. Deputies can come and go. The parties are here to stay.

Analysis | Coup d’etat LJP of JD (U) house

The charge against you from the Paras group is that you are autocratic and were impenetrable by the councils. Your reaction?

If I were autocratic, I would not have the support of the 66 members of the National Executive LJPs. Only nine members of the national executive, including five deputies, left the party. Out of 135 candidates, 114 have submitted an open letter of support to me. Only four district presidents in Bihar have gone with them. If I was autocratic, then why so many of them decided to stay with me again.

Differences between your uncle Pashupati Nath Paras and you started again in November 2019, when you got the party., Why were these changes not listed in the last two years?

If he had any problems, he should have come to us or called me. But how can changes be listed without communication. Until the last minute I knocked on his door. If you want to become a minister, please become one. If you wanted to be the National President of LJP, please become one. After the death of my fathers, it was just my uncle. I’m really orphaned today, with the past.

What is the way forward for you?

I will return to the people of Bihar. I need their blessings now that my elders have betrayed me. I am ready to do this battle to the end. I will not accept my party symbol or name. I have all the legal evidence to support my claim. I told the Honorable Chairman Mr. Birla, that while I trust him, I am ready to take the fight to the highest forum. I will not leave the party that my father built with his sweat and blood. These people did not betray me, they betrayed my father.