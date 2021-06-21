Ethiopians vote as the opposition alleges some irregularities

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Ethiopia’s election chief said complaints of irregularities in two regions risked tarnishing government-billed polls on Monday as the countries’ first free and fair vote in decades of repression.

Election board chief Birtukan Midekssa said several opposition parties had complained that their agents had been beaten and their badges confiscated in two regions.

Opposition leader Berhanu Nega said his party, Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice (Ezema), had filed 207 complaints. Local officials and militia prevented observers from entering many polling stations in the Amhara region and in the Southern Nations, Nationalities and People’s Region, he said.

This will jeopardize the credibility of the election process, Birtukan warned. Local officials and law enforcement officials should take corrective action immediately.

But in most areas, including the capital, voting went smoothly even though many polling stations opened late. The election board extended voting nationwide by three hours because many polling stations still had long queues to close.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has said the elections for national and regional parliaments are proof of his commitment to democracy.

Ethnic violence and repression mistakes have delayed polls in one-fifth of constituencies, however, including all of them in Tigray, where the Ethiopian army has fought the former ruling party of the northern regions, the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF). , since November.

In populated Oromiya, major opposition parties are boycotting the vote on what they say is intimidation by regional security forces. Government officials did not return calls seeking comment regarding the intimidation allegations.

Abiy, 45, oversaw sweeping political and economic reforms following his appointment in 2018 by the ruling coalition which, with allies, currently holds all 547 national parliamentary seats.

But some rights activists say those gains are coming back and he is being put under increasing international pressure over reports of abuses in the Tigray war.

Abiy has said the government will hold accountable anyone who commits abuses in Tigray. The results of a joint investigation by the United Nations and the state-appointed Ethiopian Commission on Human Rights into human rights abuses by all parties to the Tigray conflict are expected in August, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said on Monday. .

Ethiopia is a heavy diplomatic burden on the volatile Horn of Africa, providing peacekeepers in Somalia, Sudan and South Sudan. With Africa’s second largest population, over a third under the age of 18, it is also a large border market.

More than 37 million Ethiopians 109 million people have registered to vote and can vote from 46 predominantly small, ethnic-based parties and more than 9,000 candidates – a record, according to the election board.

Abiys, the newly formed Prosperity Party, symbolized by a lamp, is an advantage. Berhanu is the only other prominent candidate not to compete with an ethnic ticket but his party has struggled to attract support outside the cities.

Most constituencies where elections were delayed will vote in September, although no date has been set for the polls in Tigray, where the United Nations says about 350,000 people are facing starvation.

Ethnic violence in other regions has also killed thousands since Abiy took power.

I will vote for a party that I think will bring peace, marketing director Yetayew Solomon, 30, told Reuters as he waited to vote in the capital.

DEMOCRACY AND ECONOMY

Abiys reforms include banned political parties, rallies and the media, and the release of political prisoners.

But Fisseha Tekle from the rights group Amnesty International said the government was still destroying dissent using a revised anti-terrorism law and new hate speech legislation.

The government is using these laws to arrest people and keep them in jail for a long time, Fisseha said.

Abiys spokeswoman Billene Seyoum did not immediately respond to a request for comment but previously told Reuters: There is no perfect environment; however, it cannot be said that a nascent democracy like Ethiopia is retreating.

Voters are also worried about the economy.

Abiy has pledged to bring in foreign investment and speed up electrification by filling a giant $ 4 billion hydropower dam on the Blue Nile, causing tensions with Egypt and Sudan, who fear the Nile water supply could be cut off.

But annual inflation is around 20% and growth is projected at just 2% this year as it passes 10% ahead of the COVID-19 and Tigray pandemic conflict.

The cost of living is rising, said vendor Murad Merga, whose window was filled with posters of the ruling party. But he remained optimistic: Everything will be fixed step by step.