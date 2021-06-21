Surveys on learning losses by the end of the month, the panel told





The Center is assessing how badly schoolchildren have been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and will collect State surveys on digital education access and learning losses by the end of this month, the Department of School Education told a parliamentary panel. education on monday. The panel asked the Center to also assess the impact of its guidelines and interventions, as well as the impact of schools that reopened in several states during the calm between the two pandemic waves, according to panel members. The Standing Parliamentary Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, chaired by Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, also held its final round of consultations on textbook reforms, hearing from the center-right Public Policy Research (PPRC), which was previously headed by Dr. Sahasrabuddhe when he was vice-president of BJP. According to a committee member, the PPRC presentation complained that Mughal’s history has been praised in Indian textbooks, while having an insufficient understanding of ancient Indian history. He compared history texts from Gujarat, Kerala and the National Council for Educational Research and Training, arguing that the latter two attach great importance to the Mughal era. The committee has heard from 8-10 such groups including at least four others with similar views and is likely to present its report on textbook model reform and content within a month, another member said. Secretary of the Department of School Education Anita Karwal briefed the committee on the learning gap caused by the pandemic and efforts to overcome it. A study of grades 8-12 in center-run schools last August showed that 80-90% of students were more dependent on mobile phones than laptops for digital schooling, while 30% were affected by power outages. States were then asked to make a similar description of access to online schooling, digital devices and internet connection. they [that is, the School Education department] will lay hands on those reports by the end of this month. This will show what the nature of this learning loss is, said one member. Members asked if any impact study or assessment had been done. They are saying that because in the last two months the pandemic was at its highest level, they were unable to do so. But they have started and say very soon that they will give the results of the survey, said another member. The National Deferred Achievement Survey, which assesses the learning levels of students in Grades 3, 5 and 8, will also be held in November, the department told the panel. The government has already set up a series of measures. So we have suggested that it would be better if you would evaluate the impact of those measures and also evaluate the experiment of opening schools which was carried out in the intervention period by States like Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir in January and in short. Let those experiments be evaluated, said one member. Another member said the Center made it clear that any reopening of schools would be decided by State governments.

