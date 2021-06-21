New Delhi, June 21st

Four workers are suspected to have been trapped inside a shoe store in western Delhi where a massive fire broke out Monday morning, police said.

Search and rescue operations were under way at the two-storey building in Udyog Nagar, they said, adding that the fire was extinguished after 35 fire tenders and about 140 firefighters were put on duty.

Police said initially ten workers were suspected of being trapped inside the god of gods. Four of them were rescued unharmed in the initial stages while two other workers, who suffered minor burn injuries and were given first aid on site, were rescued later in the afternoon.

Police said four other workers are suspected of still being trapped inside the god and a search-and-rescue operation is still underway to find those reported missing.

Initially both police and firefighters received a call about the blaze at the factory, but later during the investigation, it was discovered that the two-story building housed the godown, where shoes are collected and packaged for sale, officials said.

“We received a PCR call for a fire at a shoe factory in Udyog Nagar at 8.56am. Twenty-four fire tenders were set up on site and 15 others were later pressed into service to put the blaze under control,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outside) said Parvinder Singh.

The senior police officer said it is suspected that the fire started from the first floor of the building and later spread to other floors.

He said godown Godown was closed and shifts usually start around 8.30am, but it is suspected that some workers who came earlier are suspected of being trapped inside as the fire broke out.

No major injuries have been reported in the incident so far, according to police.

The owner of the god of gods has been identified as Pankaj Garg, police said, adding that a case has been registered in connection with the incident.

“The fire is completely under control now. Cooling and search operations continue, and the building has also been declared dangerous by the area’s civilian authority,” said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

Elaborating on the challenges faced by firefighters, the senior firefighter official said they were initially informed the blaze was in a shoe factory but it was discovered it was a godsend where shoe materials were collected for packing.

The building also did not have any fire safety equipment and was heavily overloaded with highly combustible materials due to which the fire spread more quickly.

“We were not given the correct information in the first place that he was a god of God. Furthermore, we were not informed that the workers were trapped inside. Only after about two hours in the firefighting operation did we find out that people were trapped. inside when the relatives of the few began to come to the country looking for their husbands, “Garg said.

He said the blockades could have been saved in time if accurate information had been shared with them.

“Four other workers are reported missing, but we have not yet been able to track them down. We lost the golden hours when we could have rescued them trapped if the information was shared with us in time.

“Although the fire has been extinguished, but because of the heat and smoke, it is becoming difficult to track down those who are reported missing,” Garg added.

Due to the extreme heat, the building has also developed cracks causing a disruption in search and rescue operations, officials said.

Two CATS ambulances are also on site to consider any emergencies.

The exact cause of the fire is not yet known but the short circuit is suspected to be the reason. – PTI