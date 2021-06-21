Duterte wants unused Bayanihan funds to pay return quarantine to Filipinos

MANILA President Philippine Rodrigo Duterte said Monday that he would like the still unused funds allocated under Bayanihan laws to pay for the quarantine costs of Filipinos returning from abroad.

In his weekly registered public address, Duterte was the least the government could do to alleviate the inconvenience of being quarantined, a mandatory measure to block the entry of the most infectious variants COVID-19, such as the most transmissible variant Delta.

According to government protocols, returning Filipinos are required to undergo a 10-day quarantine upon arrival.

Congress appropriated so much money for Bayanihan. I think if there is waste there, the government should pay for the cost of seizing every Filipino who returns, Duterte said, speaking in part in Filipino.

That’s why Congress gave us so much money, and I think I read in a newspaper now that about P10 billion yes, billions remain unused, he added.

He said the money should be set aside to pay for the return housing costs of Filipinos, adding that the Department of Social Welfare and Development or the Department of the Interior and Local Government could take care of that.

He said local government units should also facilitate housing the return of Filipinos to quarantine facilities.

I am now ordering everyone, including government units, to put them in a hotel or whatever, and the national government will pay for it, Duterte said.

I will order to hurry[it] so that there is no more dynamics regarding the costs of keeping them in sequestration. I will make sure that it is implemented immediately, especially in the issue of payment of sequestration costs, he added.

In May, Duterte set another P5 billion for the repatriation and compulsory quarantine of Filipino workers overseas.

