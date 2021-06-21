As the new rules take effect, Karnataka administers over 10 doses of Covid-19 vaccine laxatives on Yoga Day





Karnataka administered 10 doses of Covid-19 vaccine doses on Monday, the day the Center’s revised vaccination guidelines, which coincide with International Yoga Day, went into effect. The Karnataka Department of Health and Family Welfare Services late in the evening said a total of 10,55,272 doses of Covid vaccines were administered by 7.30pm nationwide. Of these, over 6.96 lakh doses were taken by beneficiaries aged between 18 and 44, while another 2.52 lakh people aged 45 and over received their first stroke. In total, the 9.76 lakh vaccines were the first doses while 76,118 people received their second strokes as of Monday morning. Minutes after the statistics were released, Prime Minister BS Yediyurappa wrote on Twitter, India scored a record 80 injections + lakh and Karnataka Lasika Maha Abhiyana performed 10 strokes + vibrations today. Big applause to all our front line fighters who ensured this success. Let’s work together to make India and Karnataka free from Covid-19. The number of places increased from an average of 300 to 528, including 160 sites in urban primary health care centers and general hospitals and another 368 in jobs. (Photo Express) Health Minister K Sudhakar claimed that the Bengaluru Urban administered more vaccines than any other district in the country on Monday. “As of 9.30pm on Monday, Bengaluru Urban registered 41,996 doses of administered vaccines and the BBMP limits recorded 1,72,713 doses. That makes a total of 2,14,709 combined doses of vaccines, the highest in the country, “Sudhakar said. Bengaluru: BBMP reaches 2.5 times more than the vaccination target Officials of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the municipal body that governs the state capital, on Monday claimed they managed to reach over 2.5 times the vaccination target set for that day. BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta had said on Sunday that a target of 65,000 had been set for eight areas in the city. However, over 1.72 lakh doses were administered according to the final data. Gupta said a door-to-door campaign had raised awareness about vaccination. “In addition, the heads of factories, hotels, building owners and others were informed about the special car. “As a result, more individuals were vaccinated today,” he said. BBMP officials said vaccination sessions were conducted at government offices, while doses were also given to street vendors, clothing workers, truck / vehicle drivers, APMC market traders, bank staff, hotel staff, etc. The number of places increased from an average of 300 to 528, including 160 sites in urban primary health care centers and general hospitals and another 368 in jobs. “A total of 528 vaccinators and verifiers were assigned by the BBMP. In addition, volunteer vaccinators from various nursing colleges were involved. Beneficiaries from all qualified sectors were mobilized by 978 ASHA employees and 429 ANM (Nurses and Assistant Midwives). Also, elected representatives and various NGOs continued to support the promotion throughout the day, “said a senior official.

