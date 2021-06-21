Mumbai: The third FIR was registered in an unauthorized vaccination case, this time for a trip held in Khar





Khar police on Monday filed a FIR against a group of people already arrested by Kandivali police for allegedly carrying out an unauthorized Covid-19 vaccination machine earlier this month for 206 employees of the music company Tips Industries Private Limited and their relatives. The FIR was filed based on a complaint filed by an executive producer from the company, said Gajanan Kabdule, a senior inspector at the Khar police station. This is the third FIR against a group of people previously booked by Versova and Kandivali police stations for allegedly carrying out unauthorized vaccinations. Meanwhile, the Dindoshi Sessions Court has rejected the parole statement of Rajesh Pandey, a former employee of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, who was charged with planning an unauthorized car committed at a Kandivali company last month. Police are looking for him and he will be arrested soon, police said. Khar’s car was carried out on 3 June and 4 June. None of the 206 people who were administered the vaccine received a certificate. The group has misused the name of Kokilaben Hospital in order to direct the trip to Khar, Kabdule said. A total of Rs 2.84 lak was collected by the beneficiaries on behalf of the administration of the first dose of Covishield in the Khar case, police added. In addition to Pandey, who left the service from Kokilaben Hospital, police are looking for a doctor who is accused of procuring vaccines from an unauthorized source. Kandivali police are trying to track him down to find out if the vaccines were original or not, an official said. A total of five people have been arrested by police following the first FIR raised in the case earlier this month. The FIR was about a vaccination carried out on May 30 for 390 people by the Hiranandani inheritance society in Kandivali (west). The second FIR was registered at the Versova police station on June 19 in a complaint from Matchbox photos after it emerged that the same group of people had organized an unauthorized vaccination for 151 of its employees on May 29. Borivali police are likely to register a fourth FIR against the group. Police said the same group of accused persons held a camp at Aditya Architectural College in the area on June 3 when 213 people, mostly employees, were vaccinated. Overall, the group’s role is suspected in nine such vaccinations across the city, an official said.

