Delhi: The god of shoes sank in Peeragarhi, four missing workers

New Delhi: Four people are suspected of being trapped inside a large shoe god in Udyog Nagar near Peeragarhi in outer Delhi that caught fire on Monday, fire officials and police departments said. There were at least 10 people inside the building when the blaze started. While six of them were rescued, four are still missing.

More than 100 firefighters and 35 fire tenders worked for nearly eight hours to put out the blaze. However, cooling and search operations were active.

The godown owner and relatives of the missing people told police and fire officials that they were unable to contact workers on their cell phones. Initially, their cell phones were working while the calls were passing, but no one was answering. Later, the phones went inaccessible. Of the four missing, two are brothers, fire officials said, citing information shared by family members.

It was a major category fire and a difficult operation for our men because flammable materials like shoes and packaging materials were stored in large quantities in the god of gods. As for the victims, so far we have not found any bodies. But at least four people are afraid to get trapped inside. “Until our search operation is complete, we cannot say they are dead or alive,” said Delhi Fire Chief Atul Garg.

According to Garg, the fire was reported in the control room at 8.22am. Initially, 24 fire tenders were submitted. Later, 11 others rushed to the scene considering the intensity of the fire.

He said no one informed firefighters about the 10 workers sleeping in the god of gods. Initially, no one told us about the people inside. We would have started the rescue operation if we had been initially told about the missing persons. By the time we were notified, the fire had engulfed the entire god of gods. We did not rescue anyone from the building until the evening, Garg said.

Deputy (external) police commissioner Parvinder Singh said the godowned is owned by Pankaj Garg who runs a company called Apeksha International. Initially, 10 people were reported trapped within the deity. Four of them who were on the ground floor hurried out of the building. Later, two other people came out on their own. Four are reportedly still inside. The search operation is active. Two ambulances were called to the scene, DCP Singh said.

Locals said that of the six men who survived, two were thrown from the first floor of the god. Fire and police officials said the godown godown is spread over nearly 1,000 square feet and consists of two buildings, each with a basement, ground floor and first floor. The entire bar has a sheet metal ceiling and was filled with shoes, slippers and packaging materials such as boxes and glue.

The presence of such flammable items in large quantities helped the fire to spread quickly. Since all the church of the god and the materials have been emptied, there is heat and strong smoke that is delaying our search operation. If there are human bodies inside, it is very difficult to find them in the pile of burnt material. The tin roof collapsed as cracks developed in the buildings and have now been declared dangerous by the municipal authority, said Garg, who himself was leading the firefighting and search operation.

HT tried to contact the company owner and its representative on the phone numbers mentioned online. One person who responded to the call identified himself as the owners’ brother-in-law, but declined to comment on the matter.

Police said a case was being registered. The exact cause of the fire was not known until late in the evening.

Garg said the god of gods had no arrangements for fighting the fire and its owner had not requested a certificate of opposition (NOC) from the fire department. We have learned that another fire had occurred in the god of gods in the past. The exact date and year are not yet known. Since the godown did not have a NOC or firefighting arrangement, we will write a letter to the local administration to take action against the owner, the fire chief added.

The search operation on the god of gods was suspected late in the evening and is expected to resume on Tuesday morning.