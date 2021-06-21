68 dogs rescued from Chinas dog meat festival





Activists in China have caught a load of 68 dogs on the way to slaughter at the controversial dog meat festival in Yulin city. Desperate dogs were rescued just outside the city, in the Guangxi Autonomous Region, according to the Humane Society International, which found that many of the animals appeared to be in poor health. And despite festival attendees’ claims that these dogs were set up for slaughter, rescue crews found the dogs eager to extend their paws to humans – suggesting they once were pets. An activist told the South China Morning Post that their group had been forced to confiscate the dogs themselves after it became clear that local authorities were unwilling to assist in the rescue efforts. The news comes after many efforts by animal rights activists to push the Yulin local government to ban the annual festival, which has been going on for more than a decade. The event has never received sanction or support from local officials, but continues each year in early summer with the encouragement of tourists and some locals who have described it as a “public gathering during the summer solstice” – and not as a celebration of dog meat. Animal welfare activists say the rescued dogs were quick to raise their paws for humans, indicating that they had indeed been someone’s pets before appearing at the Yulin dog meat festival. AFP through Getty Images In May, Yulin’s agriculture department reportedly approved restrictions on livestock production and transportation – an attempt to curb the trend of stealing pet dogs or selling dog meat to potentially ill people – and imposed fines of up to 150,000 yuan. (approximately $ 23,100) for those found in violation. “Yulin authorities have a responsibility to protect public health, who knows which diseases [these dogs] could hold that could end up in the food market, “the activist said. according to SCMP. The dogs are resting and recovering under the care of rescue veterinarians until they can be transported from a Humane Society International shelter for further recovery. These 68 dogs are the lucky ones, said HSI China policy specialist Peter Li, out of the millions who remain at risk. About 30 million dogs are killed for their meat each year across Asia, with 10 million to 20 million such deaths occurring in China alone, according to the Humane Society International. AFP through Getty Images “Through dog theft, illegal trans-provincial transport and inhuman slaughter, trade not only hurts animals but also endangers public health with the potential to spread rabies and other diseases. “These are compelling reasons for the Chinese authorities to end this trade once and for all,” he told SCMP. About 30 million dogs are killed for their meat each year across Asia, with 10 million to 20 million such deaths occurring in China alone, according to the HSI. Last year, the Chinese government banned the sale and consumption of wildlife (as opposed to farm animals) – at a time when the coronavirus pandemic was remaining, which many experts have said may be the result of unregulated trade in exotic animals. While some local governments have gone so far as to ban the eating of dogs and cats, there is still no practice ban across the country.

