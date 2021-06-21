Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven loses vote of confidenceExBulletin





footprint Anders Wiklund / AP

Anders Wiklund / AP STOCKHOLM Stefan Lofven, Sweden’s Social Democrat prime minister since 2014, lost a vote of confidence in parliament on Monday, making him the first Swedish leader to lose such a motion. The development creates new political uncertainty in the Scandinavian nation as the recent elections in 2018 created a stalled parliament and months of negotiations to produce a government. Under a deadline dictated by the Swedish Constitution, the prime minister now has a week to decide whether to call new elections or ask the speaker of parliament to find a new government. Lofven said he wants to “take some time” though “not necessarily the whole week” to decide on his next step. That government, a Social Democratic-Green coalition, is a minority government that has relied on the votes of the small Left Party to pass laws. The no-confidence motion in Lofven’s government was called by the nationalist Sweden Democrat party, but ultimately succeeded because the Left Party had withdrawn its support from the government over legislation proposed to address a housing shortage. Lawmakers voted 181-109 against Lofven, with 51 abstentions. The Left Party said it lost confidence in Lofven over a proposal to lift lease controls on newly built properties. Sweden has strict regulations on rents aimed at maintaining affordable prices in major cities. However, this makes property developers less willing to invest in building new homes for the rental market. People who want to rent a house can wait for years for a contract and buying property is increasingly difficult amid rising house prices. However, the Left Party fears that the disruption of the rental market will lead to rapid price increases and deeper divisions between rich and poor. After the vote, Lofven, 63, said that “no matter what happens, my party and I will be available to take responsibility for leading the country.” “My focus is and will always be to do the best for Sweden,” he added. Over the weekend, Lofven held last-minute meetings seeking to secure a majority in parliament for the proposed rental reforms. On Sunday, he tried to soften reforms by inviting landlords and tenant organizations for talks. However, Left Party leader Nooshi Dadgostar said the party was standing by its decision to oppose Lofven and said his attempt was “a political show”. “We have done something that is perceived as unusual in politics … we kept our word,” she said. The Left Party initiative was supported by three other parties, including Sweden Democrats, a right-wing populist party with which general parties refuse to cooperate because they consider it extreme. Sweden Democrats made huge gains in a 2018 vote of 17.6%, a result attributed to a backlash against large-scale migration. In 2015, Sweden, with a population of 10 million, received a record 163,000 refugees per capita of every European country. The populist party became Sweden’s third largest party in the 2014 elections. The 2018 election produced a dependent parliament, with parties on the left and the center-right bloc securing about 40% of the vote each. In January 2019, Swedish lawmakers approved Lofven’s minority government, ending a four-month political stalemate.

