The tailor kills 5 family members before hanging himself

New Delhi: A horrific incident rocked Nagpur city as a 45-year-old tailor killed five members of his family before hanging himself at his home in Nagpur’s Pachpauli area, the IANS news agency reported, citing police on Monday. The incident reportedly happened Sunday evening but came to light this morning after some neighbors suspected something was wrong as the door of the tailor’s house did not open until late and informed police. Read also – 800 Kg Cow Manure Reportedly Stolen From Chhattisgarh Village, Case Registered Addressing the media, Additional Police Commissioner Sunil Phulari said the tailor, identified as Alok Matukar, initially cut the throats of his wife Vijaya, 40, daughter Pari, 14, and son Sahil, 12 at his home. Matukar then went to the house of his mother-in-law Laxmi Bobade, 60, and sister-in-law Amisha Bobde, 22, barely 200 meters away and also brutally cut their throats. After those five murders, he returned home and hung himself on the ceiling fan, Phulari said. Read also – Gurugram wife stabs engineer to death with kitchen knife while children are at home “One of the neighbors happened to look inside Matukars’s house through a window and found Matukars fallen to the ground and immediately called the police,” Phulari said. A police team rushed there and opened the door to find the dead Matukar under the living room ceiling fan and three other bodies elsewhere in the house, and later, found the other two bodies in the Bobde family. Read also – Delhi fitness trainer held for sending obscene texts, videos to over 100 women on Facebook Messenger Deputy Police Commissioner Lohit Matani said earlier that all six bodies had been sent for post-mortem examination, although the town was shocked by the incident. Although the exact motives of the numerous crimes are not clear, police suspect in advance of some internal family quarrels. (With data from IANS)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos