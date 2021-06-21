Veteran news executive Cherie Grzech joins NewsNation as deputy news editor





CHICAGO News (Nexstar) Nexstar Media Group, Inc.s The wholly-owned cable network, which reaches 75 million U.S. television families, announced Monday that veteran news executive Cherie Grzech is joining the network as News Vice President, Managing Editor. Grzech will oversee daily news networks and the production process, and will oversee a staff of more than 100 reporters, producers, writers and photojournalists. She will be based in Chicago and will report directly to Michael Corn, President of NewsNations. Since 2018, Grzech has served as Vice President of Fox News, responsible for managing network operations in Washington, DC, the news office, where she developed content for eight hours of daily programming. She provided daily editorial guidance to more than a dozen teams of journalists working at the White House, the Pentagon, and a variety of other federal departments and agencies, and directed coverage of the Washington, DC offices of the 2020 presidential campaign. From 2009 to 2018, Grzech was Senior Policy Director at Fox News in Washington, DC, serving as the network’s chief editorial liaison for both Democratic and Republican parties. Throughout her nearly 30-year career in broadcast journalism, Cherie has consistently demonstrated the ability to develop and execute comprehensive strategic plans for coverage of local, national, and international news and events, Corn said. She has been a pioneer of innovative news gathering and production techniques and has established important partnerships with new media platforms and organizations. Most importantly, Cherie realizes that viewers are looking for fact-based journalism that they can trust. It will be a great addition to it NewsNation team as we expand our programming. Grzech began her career in broadcast journalism as an intern and reporter on WJBF-TV in Augusta, Georgia, now owned by Nexstar Media Inc. In 1995 she oversaw a 35-member staff at WILX-TV in Lansing, Michigan, and was the youngest female U.S. news director at the local WRAL-TV news station in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina. Assistant News Director and assisted in advancing all Capitol Broadcasting businesses with programs built on extended growth and cross-training. She won a regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence at KATU-TV in Portland, Oregon, where she was Managing Editor and oversaw a staff of 85 people. It is now a tremendous opportunity in the media landscape to talk to Americans who just love the news, Grëz said. The reach of Nexstars is unrivaled and I look forward to working with skilled journalists across the country to capture and disseminate stories that people can trust. I am excited to join the NewsNation team and return to the American heart, my home, the Midwest. Grzech graduated from Michigan State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism / Political Science. She received a Master’s degree in Journalism / New Media from American University. NewsNation is available during the weeks from 6 to 11 pm ET, with noisy presentations until 3 am, Monday through Friday. On weekends the network broadcasts the original news from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET., Followed by encore presentations of Banfield. NewsNation is also available 24/7 on the NewsNationNow app and at NewsNationNow.com.

