TY Lin International Wins the 2021 ACEC Engineering Excellence Award for Free Vehicle Improvement Project at I-5 in Santa Ana, California





SAN FRANCISCO – (WIRE BUSINESS) – TY Lin International (TYLI), a globally recognized full service infrastructure consulting firm, announces that Interstate High Improvement Vehicle Project 5 between State Road 55 and State Road 57 (I-5 HOV Improvement Project) in Santa Ana, California, has won a prestigious Honor Award in 2021 at the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) Engineering Excellence Awards (EEA). The annual national competition recognizes engineering firms for projects that demonstrate an extraordinary degree of innovation, complexity, achievement and value. TYLI served as the premier Design Consultant for the final design phase of the I-5 HOV Improvement Project, working closely with the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA), the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), and the City of Santa Ana. The firm excelled in actively identifying potential issues and risks, allowing ample time to develop solutions and partnerships with stakeholders to reach consensus. By anticipating issues, TYLI was able to save on project costs while meeting budget and schedule requirements. Open to traffic for three months in early August 2020, the $ 41.5 million I-5 HOV Improvement Project provides a significant benefit to the traveling public by restoring the existing width of the I-5 motorway and adding a second HOV lane in each direction between SR 55 and SR 57. In total, the project added close to six miles of HOV lanes to an overcrowded section of the I-5, which will travel 400,000 vehicles daily through 2035. Challenges overcome included replacing HOV lanes with one lane connected to the north and south with two HOV lanes connected to the south while reconfiguring two HOV lanes connected to the north to an area previously used for general purpose lanes. Innovative solutions included building a retaining wall under the support of an existing railway bridge to create the space needed to accommodate general-purpose lanes. The use of creative geometric projects by TYLI to “cut off” the four HOV lanes under the bridges eliminated the need for expansion in a south-facing direction. Another challenge was the demolition of the bridge structure on Main Street HOV, which required the complete closure of the highway. TYLI collaborated with OCTA and Caltrans design and construction staff to present demolition options. The demolition eventually ended during a highway closure at the weekend. “TY Lin International developed solutions to the complex challenges of this project in partnership with the entire project team,” said project manager Karen Chapman PE, TYLI Vice President, Transport Services Manager and Orange County Branch Manager. “This spirit of collaboration had a direct impact on the success of this project. The innovative solutions we developed can also be considered in future projects, redefining how they typically approach road and highway projects like this.” TYLI joined her project partners in receiving the award at the Gala Virtual ACEC Engineer Excellence Awards 2021 on June 17, 2021. About TY Lin International Group: Founded in 1954, TY Lin International Group is a globally recognized, full-service infrastructure consulting company committed to providing innovative, cost-effective, buildable designs for the global infrastructure market. With 3200 employees working in offices across America, Asia and Europe, the firm offers support for projects of various sizes and complexities. TY Lin International Group is a member of Dar Group, a global, privately owned professional services group, and its industry-leading family of Global Infrastructure companies. For more information about the company, please visit www.tylin.com.

