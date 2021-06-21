Weapons of Counter-Terrorism Amnesty International

While certain aspects of the global war on terrorism command the front page headlines, the rest of the work goes largely unnoticed. But not by everyone.

For governments that seek to silence their critics, counter-terrorism policies, including those pursued by international bodies, provide invaluable means by which critics can target and silence dissent.

For governments trying to silence their critics, counter-terrorism policies provide invaluable tools to target critics and silence dissent. Stefan Simanowitz, Amnesty International



One such international body is the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). The Task Force is a global observer working to ensure that states are meeting internationally agreed standards to combat money laundering and terrorist financing by criminal networks. It provides regular assessments of states’ compliance in a number of areas, including their regulation of nonprofits, which are sometimes used as fronts for criminal activity. Based on these assessments, the FATF provides states with recommendations on how to better comply with the standards.

While the work of the FATF is crucial, its recommendations can be interpreted liberally by states, and in some cases, have been abused and exploited to strike at civil society. According to one independent study, there is an extended list of states that have tried to justify the suppression of civil society by hiding behind the fig leaf of the FATF recommendations. They include Albania, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Venezuela and especially Turkey.

The list of countries trying to justify the suppression of civil society by hiding behind the fig leaves of the FATF recommendations includes Albania, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Venezuela and Turkey. Stefan Simanowitz, Amnesty International



A new report from Amnesty International,Weapons of Counter-Terrorism, explored the ramifications of a recent law that rushed through the Turkish Parliament under the guise of combating terrorist financing.

Law no. 7262 introduced new measures that threaten to further undermine the legitimate work of civil society organizations surrounded by Turkey.

The law, approved by Parliament on the last day of 2020. It was in response to an FATF 2019 assessment reportwhich found Turkey only partially in line with its recommendations on terrorist financing and the potential risks associated with the non-profit sector.

The FATF recommended that Turkey implement a targeted risk-based approach and proportionate risk mitigation measures to NGOs identified as at risk of abuse of terrorist financing.

In response, the Turkish authorities rushed through the law, without any consultation with civil society, and failed to introduce the risk-based approach recommended by the FATF.

The law goes far beyond what is required by the FATF. Its overly broad and vague provisions undermine the principle of legality in a way that threatens to further destroy the exercise of the rights of freedom of association and expression, and a range of other human rights, so violated and violated routine in Turkey.

The FATF sets out a risk assessment for states to apply to the nonprofit sector to identify specific risks associated with terrorist financing and to implement targeted mitigation measures when required. Yet too many ambiguity laws leave it open to misuse.

The new law subject all NGOs to the same disproportionate risk mitigation measures, including organizations that do not have the risk of being vulnerable to involvement in terrorist financing. It imposes heavy audits on all NGOs and includes provisions that would impede all unjustified online fundraising activities based on actual risk.

The law includes provisions enabling the suspension, removal and replacement of board members and employees, in violation of the right to privacy and association, who may be prosecuted under Turkey’s deeply problematic anti-terrorism laws. NGOs can also be disbanded or taken over without adequate and effective judicial protection. Although the new law describes the suspension measures as temporary, the prosecution of terrorism in Turkey often lasts for many years.

The law comes in the context of the ongoing attack by Turkish authorities on civil society.

Emblematic issues include the prosecution of prominent prominent civil society figure Osman Kavala and the sentencing of Amnesty International Turkey Honorary President Taner Kland and three other human rights defenders in the Bykada trial. These and many other cases clearly show how anti-terrorism measures in Turkey are armed against political opponents, journalists, human rights defenders and civil society organizations.

Fear of being labeled a terrorist or their work labeled a security threat has led to a shrinking space for free expression and association. During the state of emergency in force from 2016-18, more than 1,300 associations and foundations and over 180 media outlets were eventually shut down by executive decrees for unspecified links to terrorist organizations. This already devastated civil society landscape risks even more as the new law begins to be implemented.

In February, the Task Force finally acknowledged that some states could take advantage of their demands and launched a project to mitigate these unintended consequences. Turkish law is a warning.

As the Task Force meets in Paris this week, it must do more than acknowledge that Turkey has exploited FATF standards. It must act to change their new law. Stefan, Simanowitz Amnesty International



In a low-impact human rights landscape, the FATF matters. His assessments can affect a country’s ability to secure loans, attract investment and gain foreign aid.

As the Task Force meets in Paris this week, it must do more than acknowledge that Turkey has exploited FATF standards. It must act to change their new law. Clear disregard for the FATF process and international human rights law cannot be accepted.

If the Task Force fails to make this clear, there is a risk that it will allow dangerous precedents to continue that will be closely watched by potential authoritarian governments around the world.

This article was first published here by Newsweek.