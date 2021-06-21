Lincoln International Adds Hardeep Singh as Managing Director | business

SAN FRANCISCO – (WIRE BUSINESS) – June 21, 2021 –
Lincoln International is pleased to announce the addition of Hardeep Singh as Managing Director at Valuations & Opinions Group. Hardeep will be based in Lincoln, San Francisco, California. With more than a decade of experience, Hardeep provides financial, transactional and valuation advice to clients in many industries, including private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, as well as public and private companies and their boards of directors. He brings a wealth of experience in securing fairness and solvency opinions regarding mergers and acquisitions, dividend recapitalization, secondary recapitalization and spin-off transactions.
We are excited to welcome Hardeep to the firm and leverage its expertise in executing transaction opinions, said Ron Kahn, Managing Director and Co-Chair of Lincolns US Capital Advisory and Valuations & Opinions Groups. Our practice of transaction opinions has expanded significantly since Chris Gregory joined us two years ago. The addition of Hardeep will allow us to grow the group exponentially, especially in the West Bank, and increase our ability to provide our clients with unparalleled advice.
Prior to joining Lincoln, Hardeep was Managing Director at Duff & Phelps in the practice of transaction opinions of its corporate finance advisory unit. Previously, he worked for Accenture as a Management Consultant. Hardeep holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Missouri.
Hardeep commented, I am excited to join Lincolns Valuations & Opinions Group and look forward to working with Lincolns’s team of high-caliber professionals to continue the growth trajectory of the firm’s transaction thought practice. Relying on complementary services and in-depth industry expertise from across the Lincoln platform will enable me to provide sound advice and market knowledge to clients and help them navigate complex transactions. Working collaboratively with my new partners, I will have an expanded ability to give feedback to our clients that are not only sound theoretically and highly defensible, but reality-based.
About Lincoln International
We are trusted investment banking advisors to business owners and senior executives of leading private equity firms and public and private companies held worldwide. Our advisory services include mergers and acquisitions and advisory capital markets for the middle market. We also provide fair evaluations and opinions and advisory services to joint ventures. As a closely integrated team with more than 600 professionals in 16 countries, we offer an unhindered perspective, backed by excellent execution and a deep commitment to customer success. With extensive industry knowledge and relationships, timely market intelligence and strategic knowledge, we create deep and productive customer relationships that last for decades. Contact us to learn more at www.lincolninternational.com.
