Lincoln International Adds Hardeep Singh as Managing Director | business





SAN FRANCISCO – (WIRE BUSINESS) – June 21, 2021 – Lincoln International is pleased to announce the addition of Hardeep Singh as Managing Director at Valuations & Opinions Group. Hardeep will be based in Lincoln, San Francisco, California. With more than a decade of experience, Hardeep provides financial, transactional and valuation advice to clients in many industries, including private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, as well as public and private companies and their boards of directors. He brings a wealth of experience in securing fairness and solvency opinions regarding mergers and acquisitions, dividend recapitalization, secondary recapitalization and spin-off transactions. This press release contains multimedia. See the full publication here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210621005586/sq/ Lincoln International is pleased to announce the addition of Hardeep Singh as Managing Director at Valuations & Opinions Group. (Graph: Business wire) We are excited to welcome Hardeep to the firm and leverage its expertise in executing transaction opinions, said Ron Kahn, Managing Director and Co-Chair of Lincolns US Capital Advisory and Valuations & Opinions Groups. Our practice of transaction opinions has expanded significantly since Chris Gregory joined us two years ago. The addition of Hardeep will allow us to grow the group exponentially, especially in the West Bank, and increase our ability to provide our clients with unparalleled advice. Prior to joining Lincoln, Hardeep was Managing Director at Duff & Phelps in the practice of transaction opinions of its corporate finance advisory unit. Previously, he worked for Accenture as a Management Consultant. Hardeep holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Missouri. Hardeep commented, I am excited to join Lincolns Valuations & Opinions Group and look forward to working with Lincolns’s team of high-caliber professionals to continue the growth trajectory of the firm’s transaction thought practice. Relying on complementary services and in-depth industry expertise from across the Lincoln platform will enable me to provide sound advice and market knowledge to clients and help them navigate complex transactions. Working collaboratively with my new partners, I will have an expanded ability to give feedback to our clients that are not only sound theoretically and highly defensible, but reality-based. About Lincoln International We are trusted investment banking advisors to business owners and senior executives of leading private equity firms and public and private companies held worldwide. Our advisory services include mergers and acquisitions and advisory capital markets for the middle market. We also provide fair evaluations and opinions and advisory services to joint ventures. As a closely integrated team with more than 600 professionals in 16 countries, we offer an unhindered perspective, backed by excellent execution and a deep commitment to customer success. With extensive industry knowledge and relationships, timely market intelligence and strategic knowledge, we create deep and productive customer relationships that last for decades. Contact us to learn more at www.lincolninternational.com. See the source version at businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210621005586/sq/ CONTACT: Donna McSorely +1 (973) 886-1832 Keyword: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA ILLINOIS Industry Keyword: PROFESSIONAL BANKING SERVICES CONSULTING PINR FINANCE OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOURCE: Lincoln International Business wire for copyright 2021. PUBLICATIONS: 06/21/2021 11:11 AM / DISK: 06/21/2021 11:11 AM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210621005586/sq

Business wire for copyright 2021.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos