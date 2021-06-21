Some international travel restrictions are eased for people fully vaccinated with trials

Fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents will be able to enter Canada without undergoing quarantine starting on the night of July 5, the federal government announced today.

The news comes from many Canadian provinces that have achieved their main vaccination targets, with more than 75 percent of eligible Canadians receiving at least one dose and over 20 percent receiving two.

However, Canadians and permanent residents who are fully vaccinated will not be able to simply go through customs.

According to officials those who make government announcements to journalists, those who enter will have to show documents proving that they received doses of approved vaccines in Canada at least 14 days before entering the country.

Have a coronavirus question or news tip for CBC News? Email: [email protected] or join us directly in the comments now.

Officials say travelers should submit COVID-19-related information electronically to government Arrivalpre-arrival application, meet pre- and post-arrival test requirements, be asymptomatic, and have an appropriate quarantine plan.

“The final determination regarding the exemptions is made by a government representative at the border based on information submitted at the time of entry into Canada, which is why a quarantine plan is still required,” a government media statement said.

If approved, those accepted travelers will not have to quarantine. Those coming by air will also not be forced to stay in a government-authorized hotel and unvaccinated children or dependent adults traveling with them will also be excluded from staying in the hotel.

Children who are not vaccinated will be able to go home with their parents but will have to quarantine for two weeks, an official said speaking in the background.

New rules starting July 5 at 11:59 pm ET include Canadian nationals, permanent residents, those registered under the Indian Act and some foreign nationals already allowed to enter Canada, including international students.

WATCH | Fully vaccinated Canadians do not need quarantine starting July 5

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said fully vaccinated Canadians do not need quarantine when re-entering the country starting July 5. They will need to provide proof of vaccination. 2:48

There are no changes in border restrictions for travelers who are not fully vaccinated. Those who will have to stay in the hotel quarantine for up to three days pending a negative arrival test, quarantine at home for the remainder of the 14-day period and take a test on the eighth day of their period of self-isolation.

Canadians still advised to avoid non-essential travel

The relief also does not apply to foreign nationals. Attawa announced Friday that it would extend existing restrictions on the Canada-US border for at least another month, until July 21.

“At this time, the Government of Canada continues to strongly advise Canadians to avoid non-essential travel,” said Secretary of Public Safety Bill Blair.

“Although the future is looking brighter than it has for a long time, with COVID-19 cases on a declining trend and vaccination efforts going well across the country, we cannot remove our guard.”

Maryscott Greenwood, CEO of the Canada America Business Council, said she is irritated by the federal government’s reasoning for not fully allowing US citizens to be vaccinated in the country.

“What is the difference between fully vaccinated Canadians and fully vaccinated Americans? If you do not work for the NHL, in this case I think there is a special exception,” she said.

“It’s frustrating, not just for Americans, but for the Canadian businesses we work with every day. We need to get back to a place where we can do business in a safe way and Canada is, for reasons that are really strange to us, quite reluctant. “

Health Minister Patty Hajdu said she is still consulting with the provinces about the next phase of easing travel restrictions.

“As we have told Canadians all along, mitigation measures at the border will occur as we see our communities become increasingly secure,” she said.

“We will be back to Canadians in the near future which types of measurements will allow us to have confidence to reduce the measures further.”

We want to hear about your plans to reunite with someone you shared for a future story: Email us at [email protected]

Flights from India were banned

Goldy Hyder, president and CEO of Canada Business Council, said the government should have a clear plan for opening up international travel.

“A transparent plan with clear standards to reopen the trip would be a powerful tool to encourage Canadians to be fully vaccinated. The council is disappointed that the government has not seen fit to tell Canadians what to expect. forward while the vaccination campaign continues, “he said in a statement.

“I am disappointed, too, that the light at the end of the tunnel is still a long way to go for the disadvantaged travel, tourism and hospitality sectors in Canada.”

During a news conference Monday, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra also announced that the government is ending the ban on incoming flights from Pakistan but is extending the ban on flights from India for at least another month given the large number of issues. .

Immigration Minister Marco Mendicinoalso also announced that the individual had been approved for permanent residence to travel to Canada as of June 21st. Previously, foreign nationals who had a valid permanent residence certificate issued on or before March 18, 2020, were exempt from Canada travel restrictions.

LOOK | Update how those with permanent residence can travel to Canada

Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino announces approval for people with valid confirmation of permanent residence to come to Canada. 1:03

Do you have questions about this story? We are responding as much as we can to the comments.