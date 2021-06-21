Get access to letters across the country





A reminder that your Des Moines Public Library card provides you with free, unlimited digital access to the New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, and dozens of digital magazines. Just a few minutes is enough to secure free entry and you will read the latest national and international news from some of America’s most trusted sources. Plus, our Libby app gives you free digital access to a host of news magazines, such as Newsweek, The New Yorker, Money, Readers Digestand more. To get started using digital news, go to dmpl.org/news. EMagazine Magazines are available in the Libby app, which can be found in Google Play and App Stores. And remember that you can always sign up for a Des Moines Public Library card at dmpl.org/card. Featured Program: A Story of Fort Des Moines: Charles Hamilton Houston 6 pm, Tuesday, June 22, Zoom In 1917, Fort Des Moines became the site of the first officer training camp for black men. More than 1,200 blacks were trained there, eventually leading separate commands in World War I. Among them was the future leader of Civil Rights Charles Hamilton Houston. During this special virtual presentation, you will learn more about the history of Houstons as well as the history of other Fort Des Moines officers, and you will discover how these men formed not only the United States Army but themselves the Civil Rights movement. You need to pre-register for this program at dmpl.org/events. Featured service: Creativebug If creating art is your passion, Creativebug should be your online resource. The Des Moines Public Library now offers its cardholders free access to Creativebug, which features thousands of online art and craft classes, including knitting, crochet, drawing, painting and more. With your library card, you will be able to try your hand at these easy-to-follow instructional videos, run by instructors who know their stuff. Courses exist for people of all skill levels, including children. Go to dmpl.org/creativebug to get started. Get programs you may have missed Some recent Des Moines Public Library programs are currently available on our YouTube channel. Elin Hilderbrands Authors Visit Des Moines (AViD) The event is currently available through Wednesday, June 23rd. Rachel McCarthy James, co-author of The Man from the Train, has a presentation on solving the Villisca Ax Murders and Sean Dolnaldson, Museum Educator at the African American Museum in Iowa, spoke on Juneteenth and Emancipation. You can watch all those programs on demand at youtube.com/dmplibrary.

