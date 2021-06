Nextdoor announces Jose Gaztelu as Head of International

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2021 / PRNewswire / –The next door, neighborhood app, has hired Jose Gaztelu as Head of International to lead Nextdoor’s efforts to increase its global presence and portfolio. Gaztelu comes to Nextdoor with considerable experience in building and scaling technology tech platforms in the US, Europe, and Asia. Recently he helped accelerate Domestika ‘s international expansion efforts. Previously, he spent four years with Houzz in London, where he was responsible for starting the international e-commerce business and private label teams for the US market, as well as leading their expansion into Spain. Prior to Houzz, his introduction to the start-up world was with e-tailer Global Fashion Group where he joined as CEO for Zalora Thailand and later became Managing Director for Zalora Singapore, Hong Kong AND Malaysia. He started his career at McKinsey & Company advising clients in the mainly consumer, retail and telecommunications / media industries Europe, USA and Southeast Asia. Maryam Banikarim, Head of Marketing, Global and Nextdoor Community said: “We are excited to continue to expand our global presence with the advent of Jose Gaztelu as our Chief International. He is a collaborative leader who brings an incredible history of building and growing successful early stage and growth companies. His passion for community building, together with his strong analytical and operational background, will help raise our international ambitions. “I’m excited to welcome him to Nextdoor.” Gaztelu said, “Nextdoor’s goal of building neighborhoods and communities is one that will have a positive impact on the world. I look forward to accelerating that vision by bringing my experiences of building global teams as well as discovering the extraordinary nuances in parts This is how we can build a platform and business with global impact. “ A start-up advocate, Jose enjoys advising beginners in the early stages on a wide range of topics including scaling up and promoting international enlargement. Jose graduated from Columbia School of Business, and holds a master’s degree in engineering from Tlcom Paris and Polytechnic University i Madrid. A native of Spain, Gaztelu will be located in London. About Nextdoor, Inc. Nextdoor is the application where you enter the neighborhoods that matter to you. Our goal is to cultivate a more loving world where everyone has a neighborhood to rely on. Neighbors turn to Nextdoor every day for reliable information, to provide and receive assistance, and to build real-world connections with close neighbors, local businesses, and public agencies. We believe that connecting with others is a universal human need. This truth and the reality that neighborhoods are among the most important communities in our lives, have been the guiding principles for Nextdoor from the beginning. Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in 276,000 neighborhoods worldwide, including United States (nearly 1 in 3 American families), United Kingdom, Germany, France, Netherlands, Ital, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Australia, and Canada, with many more to come. Nextdoor is a privately held company based in San Francisco with support from prominent investors including Benchmark, Shasta Ventures, Greylock Partners, Little Perkins, Riverwood Capital, Bond, Axel Springer, Comcast Ventures and others. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom SOURCE Nextdoor, Inc. Similar links www.nextdoor.com

