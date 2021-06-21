Those who refuse to be vaccinated vs COVID-19 could be arrested, warns Duterte

MANILA, Philippines People who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19 could be arrested, President Rodrigo Duterte warned during his weekly conference Monday evening.

They are stubborn. Do not misunderstand me. This country is facing a crisis. There is a national emergency. If you do not want to be vaccinated, I will arrest you. And I will inject the vaccine into your butt. [CURSES]. You are a pest. We are already suffering and you are adding to the burden, Duterte said, speaking in part in Filipino.

So all of you Filipinos who listen, beware. Do not force my hand on it … I have a strong arm for that. No one likes it. But if you are not vaccinated, leave the Philippines. Go to India or somewhere in America. But as long as you are here and you are a human being who can carry the virus, get vaccinated, he added.

The president also threatened to ask the Home Office and Local Government to order barangay officials to list people who would not agree to be vaccinated. Jokingly, he added that he would inject ivermectin into the controversial anti-parasitic drug that some doctors claim could cure COVID-19.

These are stupid people who do not want to be vaccinated. And they really are carriers, you know. They can travel from one place to another and carry the virus and contaminate other people. You people who do not want to be vaccinated, I have injected this ivermectin with a vaccine for pigs. This will really kill [the virus], including you, he said.

The government is banking on achieving herd immunity through COVID-19 vaccination so that the economy can resume and the country can return to normal.

But not all Filipinos trust COVID-19 vaccines.

Last November 2020, a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey showed that only 66 percent were willing to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The percentage dropped in a more recent SWS survey with only 32 percent of respondents saying they would be willing to be vaccinated.

Other surveys also showed similar numbers, with most respondents concerned about the safety and efficacy of vaccines.

As of Monday, just over seven million doses of vaccine had been administered, according to the cross-agency Infectious Disease Management (IATF) Task Force. Of that number, only 1.9 million were fully vaccinated, those who had received two doses.



