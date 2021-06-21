



The highly transmissible coronavirus mutant, Delta-type, was found to be very active during the second wave of the Chandigarh pandemic, as it was detected in 61% of samples sent by the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) for genome ranking. To study the change in circulatory type and to control the prevalence of mutant strains in Chandigarh residents during the second wave, PGIMER had sent 25 deposited samples of Covid-19 patients for genome sorting to the central government epidemiology unit National Center of Disease Control (NCDC), New Delhi. Genome sequencing attempts to derive the complete genetics of viruses. The samples were of patients who had tested positive from 5 to 24 May, a period that saw the second wave reach its peak in Chandigarh with 12,758 cases and 191 deaths. The 25 samples were randomly selected and included those of some critical patients, two children and five patients who had already died. About 23 were residents of Chandigarh. The results of the genome sequences obtained on Sunday revealed that 61% of them were positive for the Delta type and 30% for the UK or Alpha. However, the UK type was found in samples from 80% of deceased patients (four in five). Meanwhile, no case of the Delta plus variant has been reported so far in Chandigarh. In two samples, sorting could not be performed due to the low content of genomic material. The Delta Strain, which is highly transmissible, was the main circulating type in Chandigarh residents, said Professor Jagat Ram, director, PGIMER. B.1.617.2, known as the Delta variant, is the sub-line of a dual coronavirus mutation (B.1.617), which was first discovered in India earlier this year. The WHO has categorized it as a variant of concern and has said it could significantly increase the transmissibility of viruses. The Delta plus variant is its mutated version. The MB or Alpha variant (also known as B.1.1.7) was first discovered in Britain and has spread to more than 50 countries with more than 2 loop cases identified. It is believed to be 70% more transmissible and more dangerous than Covid-19. Earlier in May, 39% of the 23 samples sent by PGIMER were found to be positive for the MB species while the double mutant (B.1.617) was confirmed in 22% of the samples. The institute will send another 50 samples for genome sorting this week. These will include samples of critically ill patients and also of those who have died due to infection, said virologist Mini P Singh.

