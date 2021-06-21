The return of Barnaby Joyce puts Scott Morrison in a difficult position

Parliaments rarely stand up to offer an applause.

It is a tribute usually reserved for visits to foreign leaders or retired politicians who are not ousted leaders, likely headed to the bench.

But you can be forgiven for not being aware of this at 2:00 pm yesterday.

Michael McCormack shakes hands with Anthony Albanese after losing the leadership of the National Party. ( ABC News: Matt Roberts

Rejected Nationalist leader Michael McCormack, who remained the nation’s deputy prime minister until his predecessor, his successor Barnaby Joyce, was sworn in on Tuesday, had the unenviable duty of being fired from his party just to sit in the chair Prime Minister,.

Question after question, he boldly defended the government agenda as Joyce watched from the backbone, where former leaders usually went to lick their wounds after the defeat.

Even further away was the Prime Minister, who was attending Parliament from quarantine at the Lodge, having returned last week from his trip abroad.

“Que sera, sera,” McCormack offered as he finished his last question time at the top, causing applause from across the room.

The change leaves the Coalition with its sixth PM and Deputy Prime Minister combination since coming to power in 2013.

And it has Scott Morrison determined to get out of his stalemate by facing new battles over climate change and government treatment of women and his Coalition partner.

Space to play or stop, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Look Duration: 8 minutes 28 seconds 8 m Barnaby Joyce says he hopes to give the Nationals the best chance of winning the next election.

A party paralyzed by personalities, not by politics

“The most important thing about this, first of all, is the people of Australia,” Joyce offered after his victory.

But on the weekends, it was the party room people who were in focus.

The challenge of leading nationals Barnaby Joyce will return to the country’s second highest office, marking three years of political comeback after losing the deputy prime minister scandal. Read more

There were ministerial offers and promotions in exchange for loyalty.

It is always about “own interest”, one of the parties offered how MPs and senators would vote.

Others despaired that the Nats were back in the headlines talking about themselves.

It was a split that after eight years in power had forgotten how precious time was in government, they complained privately to ABC. Time in power was being wasted carving fiefdoms for individual progress.

At the heart of the dispute was a divisive party to personalities, not politics.

“People are not unhappy with what I’m doing as Deputy Prime Minister, they want my job,” McCormacktold Nine said before the vote.

When Joyce came under pressure as to which policies his leadership would seek to change, he spoke of his “attributes” but not the agenda he should seek to seal the government.

“It is not Barnaby politics, it is National politics,” the new leader told the media.

Space to play or stop, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Look Duration: 2 minutes 31 seconds 2 m 31 s Michael McCormack says he respects the party’s decision to oust him as leader.

Morrison in a tight spot

Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online.

It’s a policy that McCormack itself does not support.

Alsoshtë also engage that does not come with legislation, so there will be no vote in Parliament, which means that the Nats against him will not have the chance to cross the word and vote against the government.

Despite the legislation, it leaves Morrison in a difficult position.

Any concession he offers the Nats on climate change coming at the expense of the very people the party seeks to represent the farmers.

Australia is seeking a free trade agreement with the European Union, our second largest trading partner, an increasingly important deal amid strained trade relations with China.

If Australia fails to address climate change through a net zero target and a promise to move from non-renewable energy sources, imports to the region are likely to face millions of dollars in new tariffs.

This means Australian farmers may face higher costs to bring their products to European customers.

Michael McCormack faces an uncertain future in Parliament. ( ABC News: Matt Roberts

Annoy the Nats and Morrisonrisks a lot by losing the support of the Coalition partner that keeps him in power.

Do it because of climate change and he risks becoming another Australian political leader who has lost his job towards politics.

The global community expects Morison to formalize the promise ahead of a global climate change summit in Glasgow later this year.

She leaves the Prime Minister, marketed as a Liberal strongman who without staring down at human smugglers, vowing to “stop the ships”, now facing a Deputy Prime Minister fueled by a rare political arrival.

Detractors thought McCormack was too close to Morrison and failed to cut to advance National policies in the wider community two issues Joyce is likely to oppose.

He has already vowed to renegotiate the secret “coalition agreement” that oversees the way parties govern in power.

Liberals suspect the Nats want new portfolios like trade, but insist their acquisition should come at a cost to the Coalition’s new partner, potentially something high-profile that the beloved farmer likes.

A new government-funded coal mine is likely on the Nats’s wish list, but sources say it is something the Prime Minister will refuse.

Joyce’s return has some in Labor fearing what it means in regions struggling to win or backing hold of tightly held seats in NSW Hunter and Queensland.

They fear that Joyce traveling to these regions could help the Coalition win back voters returning to flirting with a nation or Party of Shooters, Fermers and Fishers.

Anne Webster says women have contacted her, worrying about Barnaby Joyce’s prospect of returning to the top spot of Nationality. ( ABC News: Matt Roberts

The women raise concerns when Joyce returns

Barnaby Joyce went to the back table three years before a cultural account included the federal parliament regarding the treatment of women.

Although completely unrelated, on the same day he returned to his party’s senior job, ACT prosecutors received a brief test in the alleged rape case of Brittany Higgins.

Joyce has repeatedly and categorically denied allegations of sexual harassment that cost him the job allegations the National Party investigated but was unable to reach a conclusion, however, signs are already emerging that regional women do not plan to sit down. quietly after his promotion.

“I got people to write to me about it and some would be very impressed,” said Victoria’s nationalist MP Anne Webster, who backed McCormack, before the spill.

“These are issues for Barnaby Joyce if a change occurs. That would be for him to resolve.”

Bridget McKenzie and Barnaby Joyce previously served side by side as leaders and deputies. ( ABC News: Matt Roberts

It was his affair with an employee that prompted then-Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to impose the “bond ban”, which prevents ministers from sleeping with their staff.

This leaves the government again to seek an electoral district that feels for many years, the men in power of this country have failed to treat women properly.

Though a woman looks set to be the winner from the return of Joyce his former deputy Bridget McKenzie, who has had a complicated relationship with the new leader.

She lost her job from the so-called “counters” saga and has been looking for her time since, awaiting return to the cabinet.

David Littleproud, Barnaby Joyce and Bridget McKenzie all paid tribute to Mr. McCormack’s leadership. ( ABC News: Matt Roberts

A “good, honorable and worthy man” is how she described McCormack after his loss.

Barnaby Joyce has spent three years talking about a return to Australia’s second highest political office.

He has never hidden his ambition and he has been willing to speak out against McCormack leadership.

Few expect McCormack to return that level of loyalty.

“I’m a team player,” he disgusted after losing his job.

“I am very loyal. I never hold a grudge.”