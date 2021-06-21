Possible long-term side effects of rare AstraZeneca prompt vaccine advice





The potential long-term damage of the rare coagulation disorder associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine was a motivating factor to recommend that COVID-19 immunization be given only to those over the age of 60 weeks. States and territories have also been given a description of how many vaccines to expect during the rest of the year after an urgent national cabinet meeting was held on Monday to discuss the state of the spread. Authorities maintain the number of blood clots associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine is no greater than the incidence of the condition. Credit:Stuart lay Associate Professor Christopher Blyth, who co-chairs the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization, told a COVID parliamentary committee that the death rate for people experiencing clotting disorder is as low as 3 per cent and the risk of death from clotting after vaccination AstraZeneca is one in 2 million. Two women have died of thrombocytopenic clotting disorder thrombosis in Australia. But an important factor for the group decision was the long-term damage that will be experienced by some of the other 58 people who experienced the situation.

More should be considered than deaths, and more importantly, more than deaths were considered in our advice last week, Dr Blyth said. A number of Australians have been harmed as a result of blood clots, and they are particularly common in young individuals, a number of those individuals will have long-term complications as a result of these events. As of last Thursday, 36 people diagnosed with thrombocytopenic thrombosis had been discharged from the hospital, but four remained in intensive care. To date, more than 6.59 million doses of vaccine have been administered nationwide, including approximately 4 million doses of AstraZeneca. Lieutenant General John Frewen, head of Operation Covid Shield, told the committee the country had 2.3 million doses of Pfizer on hand, and another 3.4 million over the rest of June and July. Earlier Monday, Lieutenant General briefed the meeting of federal, state and territory leaders on planning to expand vaccines by the end of the year.

