A major U.S. East Coast oil refinery is shutting down operations as the escalation of environmental scrutiny made it impossible for supporters to receive the necessary funding. Owners of the Limetree Bay refinery in the U.S. Virgin Islands announced plans Monday to seal 200,000 barrels a day and lay off more than 250 workers in just weeks after a federal strike on a series of pollution incidents. Explore dynamic updates of key land data points Limetree Bay collapse is the most dramatic consequence of the Biden administration crusade to disconnect the world’s largest economy from fossil fuels since January cancellation of Keystone XL pipeline project. Alsoshte is also iconic of the challenges facing an industry struggling with declining profitability, overcapacity and increasing competition from mega-refineries in Asia. “There is no reason why we should not see further closures in the US,” said Robert Campbell, chief of Petroleum Research at Energy Aspects Ltd. mark. More from Refinery executives told employees Monday that 271 of them would lose their jobs in effect on September 19, according to a company statement citing “severe financial constraints”. Limetree Bay has been drawing the attention of environmental regulators since its backers including ArcLight Capital Partners, Freepoint Commodities and EIG Global Energy Partners began efforts to restart the idle refinery in September. Last month, after a host of show incidents involving drinking water pollution, the Environmental Protection Agency ordered it to halt operations, changing an approval of the Trump administration. Formerly known as Hovensa, the St. Croix was previously owned by Hess Corp. and Petroleos de Venezuela SA owned by the Venezuelan state before closing in 2012. After the main supplier of gasoline and oil to the East Coast markets, the facility was denied during an earlier drop in demand and increasing international competition. Approximately 2 million barrels of daily refining capacity could be shut down next year to avoid further margin erosion, BloombergNEF analyst Sisi Tang said in a report. Moving away from fossil fuels also dilutes the long-term prospects for processors, making companies such as Valero Energy Corp. to expand into biofuels. Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

