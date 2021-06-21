A woman from South Africa who says she gave birth to 10 babies now in the psychology ward





The South African woman who claims to have given birth to 10 baby pomegranates at the same time has been hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation amid growing speculation if she was ever really pregnant with breakouts. Gosiame Thamara Sithole, 37 – who made headlines for the alleged record-breaking birth – was taken to the psychiatric ward last week at Tembisa Hospital in Johannesburg and examined by a South African medical team. Eyewitness Reported News. The medical evaluation showed that there was no pregnancy. He also indicates there are no physical injuries to show a recent C-section, a sales source told. Her lawyer, Refiloe Mokoena, said Sithole claims she “is now being held against her will” at the hospital. She refused to be sent to Tembisa Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation because she strongly felt she was sane, Mokoena told the South Africa website IOL. Local health officials have also said they have no record of decorations born in any of the region’s private and public facilities. Thobile Mathonsi / African News Ag She then instructed me to accompany her to Tembisa Hospital. And when we got to the hospital, they took him straight to ward 14, to the psychiatric ward. They told me that now that she was in their custody, they would not allow the lawyers and team of psychologists she had requested to be present, Mokoena added. The hospital visit was the latest turning point in the bizarre saga – which has involved the father of reputable babies, Teboga Tsotetsi, casting doubt on the existence of children. Sithole claims she “is now being held against her will” in hospital. Thobile Mathonsi / African News Ag He (Tebego) made several attempts to visit his girlfriend, but she failed to reveal her whereabouts and the condition of her babies, a statement from his family said. The family has resolved and concluded that there is no innate rift between Tebogo Tsotetsi and Gosiame Sithole, until proven otherwise and wishes to apologize for any inconvenience and embarrassment, they added. Local health officials have also said they have no record of the decorations being born in any of the region’s private and public facilities, Eyewitness News reported. But some of Sithole’s relatives have claimed that Sithole really gave birth recently to former world record holder Octomom Nadya Suleman, who had eight children in 2009, and Halima Cisse, a Maltese woman who brought nine children to a hospital Morocco in May. .

