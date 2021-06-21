Bombay HC gives Rana Ayyub protection from arrest for four weeks | News from Mumbai





Bombay High Court (HC) on Monday granted bail pending four-week transit to journalist Rana Ayyub, who was booked by Loni police in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, for circulating a video allegedly aimed at creating municipal disharmony. , through her Twitter handle. She allegedly forwarded the video without verifying the authenticity of the video. The Ayyubs adviser, while requesting the transit condition, informed the bench that the journalist had deleted the video after the first information report (FIR) was recorded and also stated that she had received treatment for a spinal problem on June 11, so she would temporary protection was granted to enable her to go to the relevant court to seek relief against FIR. The court while granting the relief directed her release in providing a PR connection 25,000 certainly in case of arrest. The only bench of justice Prakash Naik was informed by senior lawyer Mihir Desai that his client was a resident of Mumbai and was given for its integrity by the President of India. He further asserted that the FIR was filed based on its sharing of a video which was posted by someone else. Desai said Ayyub had just shared the video and that she deleted the video after it was clarified that the allegations made about the incident in the video were incorrect, although some media reports continued to report that the incident was a municipal one. The additional public prosecutor for the state said as the request was not based on the merits of the case, it was not against opposing the request. After hearing the submissions, the court accepted Ayyubs’ request and granted her protection from arrest for four weeks to give her the opportunity to go to the relevant court. The court, however, warned Desai that it would not receive any claim seeking protection beyond the four weeks mentioned and that Ayyub should resort to the remedies available to her within the allotted time and withdraw the claim.

