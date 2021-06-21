Tampa International will have some cancellations of American Airlines

TAMPA American Airlines canceled a host of flights over the weekend, including three at Tampa International Airport as of Monday.

More than 300 flights were canceled from Saturday to Monday, according to Bloomberg Newswhile the airline struggled with a combination of severe weather, staff shortages and rising flight reserves. More flights are expected to be affected in the first half of July, accounting for about 1 percent of airline operations, spokesman Andrew Trull said.

But for those traveling through Tampa International Airport, scheduling issues will be minimal and will be announced some time in advance, according to airport spokeswoman Emily Nipps.

They were not worried about people showing up at the airport and suddenly discovered that their flights had been canceled, she said.

American Airlines, which is the second largest carrier at Tampa International, had about 35 flights scheduled for Monday. Three of them were canceled, Nipps said, one of which was actively canceled, according to Trull. These were not particularly unusual, Nipps said, as summer and weather storms usually bring a handful of cancellations.

Airlines across the country are being adjusted as passengers return to the skies after the COVID-19 vaccine is completed. Tampa International Airport had 1.7 million passengers in May, about 271,000 of whom were from American Airlines. The airport also announced several new flights recently, including a new six-destination carrier banned by Tampa International.

Spokesman Trull said American Airlines grew rapidly to meet growing demand, but severe weather in cities such as Dallas and Charlotte, North Carolina, pushed the company to adjust its timetable.

We made targeted changes with the aim of influencing the smallest number of customers by arranging flights to markets where we have numerous opportunities for re-accommodation, he said in an email.

Severe weather can have a domino effect on flights. When an airplane is on the ground for an extended period of time, its crew may be faced with the amount of time they are legally allowed to work, which requires more staff. Delayed flights affect the connections and subsequent flights that the aircraft is scheduled to take.

While we have reserves, bad weather can cause us to quickly deplete these additional crew resources, he said.