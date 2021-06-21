NCB seizes over 2 tonnes of marijuana hidden inside the truck near Hyderabad





The marijuana was hidden amid loads of raw cashew nut shells in 1,080 packets, with each pack weighing approximately 2kg. (Image provided by the Bureau of Narcotics Control, Bengaluru Zone Unit) A team from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) with officials from the Hyderabad Sub-Zone and the Bengaluru Zone Unit on Monday seized a truck carrying two tonnes (more than 2,000 kg) of marijuana near the Pedda Amberpet Toll Plaza in Hyderabad. The marijuana was hidden among loads of raw cashew nut shells in 1,080 packs, with each pack weighing approximately 2 kg. This method of packing marijuana in two-kilogram compressed bricks is typical of marijuana originating from the Andhra-Odisha border (AOB). Four persons from Osmanabad District of Maharashtra, namely K Kale, S Kale, C Kale and B Dhoralkar, have been apprehended by the NCB in this matter. Illegal marijuana cultivation in India is mainly concentrated around the border areas infected with Naxal Andhra-Odisha. Marijuana from this region finds its way across the country including Delhi, Mumbai, Rajasthan, Tamilnadu, Kerala, West Bengal and is smuggled across the ocean to Sri Lanka. The difficult terrain and inaccessibility make this area difficult for law enforcement agencies to carry out the periodic destruction of illegally grown marijuana. Other major marijuana cultivation regions in India are the hilly terrains of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Further, the northeastern states of India are also vulnerable to marijuana cultivation due to their favorable climatic conditions and inaccessible areas. Click here for IndiaToday.ins full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

