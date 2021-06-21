The ‘hostage’ princess of the ruler of Dubai ends the rescue campaign





The princess of the ruler of Dubai who claimed to be being held “hostage” and feared for her life has been photographed appearing enjoying a happy “holiday” in Spain – halting an international campaign to save her. Sheikh Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, 35, had raised the alarm in February in a series of dramatic videos, whispering, I am a hostage I am worried about my safety and my life. “ The disturbing clips sparked calls from international leaders, with the United Nations Office for Human Rights seeking “evidence of life” from the UAE, of which her father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, is vice president and prime minister. But the princess has now appeared in one Instagram image posted on Sunday by a British teacher who is known to be a friend. Sheikh Latifa (right), the daughter of the ruler of Dubai, seen in a photo in Spain after claiming she was being held hostage. through REUTERS Sheikha Latifa (center) is seen hanging out with friends in a recent post on social media. through REUTERS Sheikha Latifa is seen in another holiday photo. @ SHINNYBRYN through REUTERS “The big European holiday with Latifa. They were having fun exploring! “Sioned Taylor wrote about the image of Latifa’s arm around her shoulder. In comments, she confirmed that the image – in which they were both wearing masks – was taken at Spain’s Madrid-Barajas airport and that Latifa was doing “brilliantly”. Many commentators suggested the image was a hoax or taken under duress. But “Free Latifa”, a campaign group that has fought to help him, confirmed to the Times of London that he had “put all the campaign activities on hold”. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum claimed she was being held hostage. FreeLatifa campaign Tiina Jauhiainen / David Haigh through AP “We are delighted to see Latifa apparently holding a passport, traveling and enjoying an increasing degree of freedom, these are very positive steps forward,” co-founder David Haigh told Reuters. “I can also confirm that some of the campaign team have been contacted directly by Latifa,” he said, declining to give further details. However, a source close to Princess Latifa’s lawyers insisted to Reuters that questions remained about her level of freedom and whether she would be forced to return to Dubai. Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the father of Sheikh Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, is the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates. Joe Giddens / PA Views via Getty Images The UAE Foreign Ministry and the Dubai government media office did not respond to requests for comment, Reuters reported. Me tela Post







