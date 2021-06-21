Police name suspected killer of Gracie Spinks | UK News





Gracie Spinks’ suspected killer found dead in a notorious homicide has been dubbed by police as Michael Sellers. Spinks was found Friday morning with serious injuries in the paddocks where she held her horse near Duckmanton in Derbyshire and died at the scene. Police confirmed she was killed by a man she knew who was found dead in a field less than a mile away. Sellers, 35, of Sheffield, reportedly be a former work colleague who fell in love with Spinks. Derbyshire Police said he had referred himself to police because of the contact he had with Spinks this year. According to reports, Gracie allegedly made a restraining order against a man whom friends said she had been to a meeting with and who had become obsessed with her. In a Facebook post, her mother, Alison Heaton, paid tribute to her beautiful daughter, whom she said was taken from me, her father and brother and sister, and all those who loved and cared for her. to. She also shared a photo of Spinks with the tag Stop Violence Against Women. The Recover These Roads campaign group said it was horrified by the news. Yet another young woman taken from her family and loved ones, wrote on Twitter. Violence against women by men is a global epidemic that needs to be addressed and addressed now. In the villages around the area where Gracie was killed, residents said they were shocked and angry about her death. Some said the killing had created a sense of dread in the area. I would not let my daughter go to school alone this morning, said a woman in Poolsbrook, a few miles from where the incident took place. He may be dead, but there are others like him out there. He just looked like a normal guy. A collection of flowers, cards and balloons were left near the field where Gracie was found, as well as in the center of Old Whitington, the village where she lived. I always love you and I will never forget your smile, read a message. Remembering such a beautiful and loving young lady who was taken very quickly, said another. Derbyshire police also confirmed that a member of the public found a bag containing weapons in Duckmanton, near the place where Gracie was killed in May, and handed it over to police. Local resident Anna White said six weeks ago she found a backpack with extremely disturbing contents, including a number of weapons, such as an ax and knives. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. The IOPC said: We can confirm that we have received a recommendation from Derbyshire police following the death of a woman in Duckmanton, Derbyshire on Friday 18 June. We will evaluate the referral and decide on our level of involvement, if any, in a timely manner. Our thoughts remain in the women’s family.

