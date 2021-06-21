NEWS: Disney will install a giant piece of art on the international car next year

Even traveling to Disney World can be exciting when you go on vacation.
Whether you are coming to the parks through Orlando International Airport or getting off, you will certainly see plenty of Disney ads and billboards before you hit the resort area. But, soon there will be another exciting thing to see parks in front of you – and it will be OTHER.
According to the Orlando Business Journal, Disney has received approval to build a new art installation on International Drive which will last 30 meters long and 337 meters long. This project has been in the works for some time now, but the city has recently given approval to Disney to apply for building permits.
Screen appearances indicate that it will happen display an image of Slinky Dog Dash (roller coaster at Hollywood Studios Disney) and say “Toy Story Land” with little green aliens from the movie. And, once completed, the art piece will be positioned in the Hollywood Plaza garage and facing I-4 pointing north towards the city center.
In addition to the art part, the Orlando Business Journal reports that Disney will also have retail space on the ground floor of Hollywood Plaza.
Construction is projected to begin in 2022 and last less than a year and Disney will partner with Mitsubishi for the installation. We will continue to keep an eye on project-related updates, so be sure to stay connected to AllEars for updates!
Do you normally fly to Disney World or drive? Tell us in the comments!
