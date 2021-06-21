Alarms against children in conflict alarmingly high: UN | Antonio Guterres News

Serious abuses against children in conflict remain extremely high, with the coronavirus pandemic increasing their susceptibility to abduction, recruitment and sexual violence, a new United Nations report has found.

In its annual report Children and Armed Conflict (CAAC) (PDF), released on Monday, the UN said at least 19,379 children affected by the war in 2020 were victims of serious offenses such as recruitment or rape.

The UN verified a total of 26,425 serious violations, of which 23,946 were committed in 2020 and 2,479 were committed earlier, but were verified only in 2020.

The escalation of the conflict, the armed clashes and the disrespect of international humanitarian law and international human rights law had a severe impact on child protection, the report found.

According to the report, the highest number of serious violations were recorded in Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Somalia, Syria and Yemen.

While more than 8,400 children were killed or injured in the ongoing wars, nearly 7,000 more were recruited to fight, mostly in the DRC, Somalia, Syria and Myanmar.

Verified cases of child abduction and sexual violence increased by 90 and 70 percent, respectively, with abductions often associated with child recruitment and use and sexual violence including rape reported.

The UN said the coronavirus pandemic exacerbated existing vulnerabilities in children, including hindering their access to education, health and social services, limiting child protection activities and reducing safe spaces.

Attacks on schools and hospitals were also prevalent in 2020, including serious attacks on girls’ education and on health institutions and their staff.

There was also an increase in the military use of schools and hospitals, particularly with the short closure of schools during COVID blockades making them easy targets for military occupation and use, the report said.

Adult wars have stripped millions of boys and girls of their childhood back in 2020, said Virginia Gamba, CAAC Special Representative of the Secretary-General.

This is completely destructive for them, but also for all the communities in which they live, and destroys the chances for a lasting peace.

Shame list

Meanwhile, Save the Children in a statement on Monday criticized the CAAC for failing to add perpetrators of child abuse to the so-called shame list, an addition to the UN report that singles out parties who fail to keep children safe. during the conflict.

The rights group said that in a disappointing decision, UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres again failed to add to the list the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi rebels in war-torn Yemen.

Despite killing and maiming at least 194 children in Yemen in 2020 according to data verified by the UN, the Saudi-Emirati-led coalition gets a green light to continue destroying the lives of children in Yemen, Save the Children said.

Unfortunately, the other parties to the conflict in Afghanistan, the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Syria, also received a free permit to commit serious violations of children’s rights, despite the UN verifying a pattern of serious violations year after year. year, he added.

Israel was not added to the list, despite the UN recording 1,031 serious violations against 340 Palestinians and three Israeli children in the occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem, the Gaza Strip and Israel.

Israeli security forces killed eight Palestinian children and one Israeli child last year, and 87 children reported abuse and misconduct by Israeli forces while in custody with 83 percent reporting physical violence.

While Save the Children welcomed the inclusion of countries such as Myanmar as situations of concern, he also noted Ethiopia, Mozambique and Ukraine were not included.

Commenting on the report, Inger Ashing, CEO for Save the Children, said: “We strongly urge the Secretary-General to reconsider his decision and keep the parties to the conflict in the same standard around the world. The decision to include an armed actor on the shame list should be based only on a pattern of serious violations against children verified by the UN, not on politics.

While there have been some positive steps this year, not implementing the same criteria fairly and consistently can have dramatic consequences for children, she said.