2 deaths and 48 new COVID-19 cases in Sask.





REGINA – The Saskatchewan government reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, along with 79 recoveries and two deaths. The two people who died were both in the 80-year-old age group. One was from the North-West area and the other was from the North-Central area. Key indicators continue to fall in Saskatchewan. The seven-day average of new cases is 69 lowest since October 31st. There are 711 active cases in the province, another number that Saskatchewan has not seen since late October. Hospital admissions are steadily declining. There are 76 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province, which is the lowest since 18 November. Eleven of those patients are receiving ICU care in North Central (two); Saskatoon (four); Central East (one); and Regina areas (four). The province added 961 vaccinations to its Saturday number. In a statement, the government said vaccine numbers appeared lower on Monday as it returned to a 48-hour vaccine reporting area after switching to a 24-hour reporting period on Friday, Saturday and Sunday so that provide the most up-to-date information to support a decision on the ability to move to Step 3 of the Re-Open Guide. More to come P LIABILITY OF THE DOSAGE SND SECOND Starting at 8 a.m. Monday morning, second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to anyone in the province who received the first dose before May 15th. Anyone who has a first dose will be eligible to take a second after 28 days on Thursday. MASKS MANDATE Ends on 11 July All public health restrictions including the mask mandate and collection limits will be lifted in Saskatchewan on July 11th. The government made the announcement on Sunday as 70 percent of people aged 18 and over and 69 percent of people 12 and older have their first goal. The province had said it would lift the mask mandate and restrictions on collection limits three weeks after 70 per cent of people aged 12 and over received their first dose. In one video posted on Twitter, Prime Minister Scott Moe said the province will reach its final threshold in the coming days. STEP 2 BETWEEN Saskatchewan began the second phase of its reopening plan Sunday as certain public health measures were released across the province. Step 2, which was triggered when 70 percent of people aged 30 and over took their first dose, will see capacity limits in stores and restaurants no longer have a restriction on the number of people allowed to sit together at a table. Fifteen people will now be allowed in private indoor gatherings. There will be a limit of 150 people in public and private outdoor gatherings. Step 3 of the Saskatchewans reopening plan will continue on July 11 after the province achieved its vaccination target on Saturday.







