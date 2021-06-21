Pakistan will not punish China for Uighurs as Beijing invests in Islamabad





The Pakistani prime minister says Beijing’s financial support is too important for him to criticize China’s genocide of Muslim Uighurs. Speaking of “Axios on HBOIn an interview aired Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan went so far as to reiterate China’s denials of what is essentially a Holocaust in Xinjiang province before explaining why he refused to cause trouble with Beijing. “Whatever issue we have with the Chinese, we talk to them behind closed doors,” Khan began, seeming to imply that his country had taken the issue with Beijing. Still, Khan said, Beijing gave Islamabad too critical of an alliance to be challenged. “China has been one of our greatest friends in our most difficult times,” he said. “When we were really fighting, when our economy was struggling, China saved us,” he continued, noting that as a result of such financial assistance, “[W]we respect the way they are. ” Khan then turned his attention to the unrest in Kashmir, the region bordering India and Pakistan, saying the bloodshed did not matter to the West and was a “much more important” conflict for him. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on October 9, 2019. Xinhua / Liu Weibing via Getty Images Asked if it made him feel sick to have to look the other way in China’s human rights crimes for continued financial support, Khan appeared uneasy given the many acts of violence. “I look at the world, what is happening in Palestine, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Afghanistan. Will I start talking about everything? I focus on what is happening on my border, “said the Prime Minister, not recognizing that the concentration camps in question were quite close to its borders on the northwest side. China, a nation that has faced a wave of international scrutiny in recent years over its activities in dismantling democracy in Hong Kong and its refusal to accept responsibility for negligence and lack of transparency in initiating the coronavirus outbreak, does not let global tensions stop his mass exile of Uighurs in Xinjiang province. An internment center where Uighurs were arrested in Xinjiang, China. REUTERS / Thomas Peter // File Photo Xinjiang is a province in the Communist country where about 1 million Uighurs and other Muslim minorities have been protected since 2016. These ethnic minorities are held in internment camps and prisons where they are subjected to ideological discipline, forced to denounce their religion and language, and physically abused. Chinese Communist Party officials, however, have long suspected Uighurs of supporting separatist tendencies because they have their own culture, language and religion. Uighur children outside a Kashgar mosque in Xinjiang on April 19, 2021. EPA / WU Hong Many officials have used such reasoning when defending their general treatment of Uighurs in interviews and other state media appearances. The behavior they justify, as shown in a BBC News report released in February this year, includes systematic torture and rape in Uyghur concentration camps. Following the publication of the BBC report, China banned its entry into its territory.

