The UN rights chief is seeking Xinjiang’s visit this year, says the main evidence of HK’s trials





GENEVA (Reuters) – The top UN human rights official said Monday she hoped to agree on terms for a visit to China this year, including her Xinjiang region, to see reports of violations. serious against Muslim Uighurs. It was the first time Michelle Bachelet had publicly suggested a timeline for the visit, for which her office has been negotiating terms since September 2018. The UN Chinas mission in Geneva, contacted by Reuters for comment, said Xinjiang and Hong Kong were inalienable parts of Chinese territory and that there was no intervention by outside forces. Its spokesman Liu Yuyin later said in a statement that China welcomed Bachelet to visit, including Xinjiang, but the visit should be a friendly one aimed at boosting co-operation rather than conducting so-called guilt presumption. Bachelet is under increasing pressure from Western states to secure unrestricted access to Xinjiang, where activists say more than 1 million Uighurs and other Turkish Muslims have been held in camps, some of whom are mistreated or subjected to forced labor. Beijing denies the allegations and describes the camps as vocational training facilities to combat religious extremism. I continue to discuss with China the modalities of a visit, including meaningful entry, into the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, and I hope this can be achieved this year, especially as reports of serious human rights violations continue to emerge, Bachelet told the Council. of the UN Commission on Human Rights in Geneva. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch released reports this year documenting practices they said could meet the criteria for crimes against humanity in Xinjiang. HONG KONG JUDICIAL TEST Bachelet told the council that the national security law passed in Hong Kong a year ago had had a shocking impact on the democratic space and media in the former British colony. She said 107 people had been arrested under the law, including 57 formally charged, and that the first trials would take place this week. This will be an important test of independence for the Hong Kong judiciary in its readiness to uphold Hong Kong’s obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, in accordance with the Basic Law, she said. Government officials in Beijing and Hong Kong say national security law is needed to avoid threats to national security and that the rights and freedoms of ordinary Hong Kong people are being protected. The High Commissioner is advised to stop making wrong remarks against China and refrain from interfering with China’s sovereignty and judicial independence, Liu said. Critics say the law is being used to quell dissent in the global financial center, a claim Beijing denies. Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Emma Farge, Mark Heinrich and Lisa Shumaker

