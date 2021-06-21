International
The closure is approaching for the pro-democracy Hong Kong Apple Daily after the raids
Hong Kong (Reuters) – The pro-democracy Hong Kong newspaper Apple Daily appeared determined to close for good until Saturday following police raids and the arrest of leaders – a move critics say undermines the status of cities as a free society and open as Beijing tightens its grip.
Mark Simon, an adviser to jailed landowner and determined Beijing critic Jimmy Lai, told Reuters on Monday that the newspaper would be forced to close within days as authorities freeze access to the firm’s core capital needed for staff salaries and other expenses, for reasons of national security.
In an internal memo to some senior staff from Reuters, Apple Daily said the board of its parent company, Next Media, would decide at the end of the weeks if it would continue.
If the board decides not to continue operating on Friday, the internet will stop uploading at 23:59 of the day, the newspaper will cease to function after the publication of the June 26 issue.
Apple Daily and Next Digital management could not be reached for comment. Apple’s financial news team said in an article it had already stopped publishing online since Tuesday morning.
The jewel in the Lais Next Digital media business, Apple Daily is a popular tabloid founded 26 years ago that combines pro-democracy discourse with celebrity gossip and critical reports about China’s communist leaders.
Hundreds of police officers raided the newspaper last week in a national security investigation in which top Apple Daily executives were arrested for alleged collaboration with a foreign country and HK $ 18 million ($ 2.3 million) in frozen assets.
Late Monday, several Hong Kong media outlets reported that Apple Daily and its online edition would cease operations by Wednesday after most of its employees had resigned.
The imminent destruction of Apple following the introduction of a national security law in the former British colony last year in response to massive pro-democracy protests in 2019.
Western democracies including the United States say Beijing has used the law to stifle freedoms and impose greater control over the semi-autonomous trading enterprise and financial center.
In Washington, State Department spokesman Ned Price said the United States was deeply concerned about the selective and politically motivated use of security law.
Weve seen it being used in horrific ways, including to arbitrarily target independent media organizations, he said at a regular news conference, adding that efforts to stifle media freedom restored Hong Kong stability as an international business center.
Police have claimed that dozens of Apple Daily articles have violated the new security law – the first instance of authorities targeting media articles under controversial legislation.
CHOCKED TO DEATH
Another senior source with direct knowledge of the case said the freezing of the firms’ underlying assets – before any trial or due process of law could prove a crime – had made it impossible to pay salaries or even electricity bills. .
This is an extraordinary thing for a country that prides itself on (being) a global financial hub, that you have not even filed charges against people and yet you have decided that you will try to … drown this company to death.
Surreal surreal. You know the intensity with which the Chinese Communist Party works. It is a testament to the depths to which they will dive to destroy private enterprises, even without fabricating a sentence.
Editor-in-Chief Ryan Law and Chief Executive Officer Cheung Kim-hung were charged with conspiracy to co-operate with a foreign country and denied bail on Saturday. Three other senior executives were also arrested Thursday and released pending further investigation.
The company said in the memo that the board had sent a letter to the Hong Kong Security Bureau requesting that some assets be set up so that it could avoid violating labor laws by not paying staff. The company asked the Security Bureau to respond on Friday.
SERIOUS CRIME
The Security Bureau said Monday it would not comment given ongoing legal proceedings and any claims regarding frozen property would be handled in accordance with the law.
Endangering national security is a very serious crime, she said in a statement to Reuters, without giving specifics.
The Chinas Liaison Office in the city did not respond to requests for comment.
Security Secretary John Lee said last Thursday the police operation against Apple Daily was aimed at those who use reporting as a means to endanger national security and do not target the media industry as a whole.
China’s Office of Foreign Affairs Commissioners said last week that press freedom could not be used as a shield against those who commit crimes.
Next Digital has come under increasing pressure since Lai was arrested last year under the law. Lai, whose assets are also frozen under security law, is in jail for attending unauthorized assemblies.
We hope that although this platform will no longer be around, Hong Kong journalists will continue to stand on their own two feet and follow the truth, said Ingrid Tse, host of a nightly news broadcast by Apple Daily, who signed on on Monday.
($ 1 = $ 7.76 Hong Kong)
Additional reports by James Pomfret and Clare Jim in Hong Kong and David Brunnstrom in Washington; Written by Marius Zaharia; Edited by Toby Chopra, Robert Birsel, Angus MacSwan and Sonya Hepinstall
