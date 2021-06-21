Emirati rights activist Alaa Al-Siddic dies in UK car crash





The UK-based human rights organization it heads, ALQST, announced her death in a statement Sunday.

“With deep sadness, ALQST mourns the death of its Executive Director, the icon of the Emirati human rights movement Alaa Al-Siddiq, in a tragic traffic accident on Saturday,” the statement said.

“ALQST, together with the police and local authorities, reviewed the incident and found no suggestion of a dirty game. The police have taken a similar opinion and will publish the result of their investigations once they are completed,” the organization added.

Oxfordshire Thames Valley police said they were calling for witnesses after a fatal collision Saturday in which a 33-year-old woman died. Police did not mention Al-Siddic’s name in the statement.

Alaa Al-Siddiq was the executive director of ALQST, which was created in 2014 by Saudi Arabian human rights defender Yahya Assiri “for the purpose of protecting and promoting human rights in Saudi Arabia,” according to the official website. She regularly called for political reform in the UAE and for the release of her father, Mohammed Abdul Razzaq Al-Siddiq, a jailed Emirati political dissident and member of the Islamic group Al Islah. Mohammed Al-Siddic was arrested along with 94 lawyers, judges and other activists in 2012, after signing a petition to establish a representative parliament in 2011, Alaa Al-Siddic said in a video interview with BBC Arab in February 2021 . “His citizenship was revoked, and he was given the choice of deportation or stay in the UAE, he chose to stay after which he was arrested along with many of his friends from the Al Islah group,” she said. Mohammed Al-Siddic and 56 others were sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2013 after being found guilty of “creating and managing an illegal secret organization aimed at challenging the principles on which governance in the state is based, in order to obtain power, “said the official Emirates State newspaper Al Ittihad in July 2013. Human rights activists paid tribute to Alaa Al-Siddiq, including the sister of Saudi activist Loujain Al Hathloul, Lina, who wrote on Twitter: “We will not forget [your father] and we will not forget thee. Jamal Khashoggi’s fiancée, Hatice Cengiz, also paid tribute to Al-Siddiq on Twitter. “Many of us were affected by Alaa’s passing, whether we knew him or not,” Cengiz wrote. “We were touched because a large part of us are refugees and another part are foreigners or away from our families and loved ones.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos