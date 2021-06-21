Meet the FIU Fulbright Program Champion: Iqbal Akhtar | FIU News

Since the mid-1970s, FIU researchers have taken Fulbright awards and made his Fulbright mission: to enhance mutual understanding and to promote friendly and peaceful relations between the people of the United States and the people of other countries.

Returning Fulbrighters develop a lifelong affinity for the program and continue to introduce people-to-people diplomacy into their academic lives, including promoting Fulbright opportunities for colleagues and students and serving as fellow evaluators of Fulbright applications.

Iqbal Akhtar – an associate professor holding appointments in the Department of Religious studies AND Politics & International Relations and the founding director of Studies on the West Indian Ocean as well as program director i Jain Studies– was a Fulbright champion before he decided to apply for a Fulbright grant himself.

“I observed the breadth and breadth of scholarships that Fulbright-sponsored scholars and students (and other programs) brought to Green School of International and Public Affairs and I knew that, with some commitment and coordination, I could gather their knowledge and talent to advance our programs, “says Akhtar.” This became especially apparent to me when I organized an informal visitor and student session for share their projects and ambitions with us. “

Amit Ranjan was received by the Department of Modern Languages ​​as a Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant (FLTA) for Hindi in 2015-2016. During Ranjan’s time at FIU, Akhtar noticed h is extensive knowledge in Anglo-Indian and Indian literature and his keen interest in engaging with communities on and off campus. “Dr. “Ranjan’s expertise was ideal to support us in developing South Asian study initiatives, and we agreed that we wanted to continue our cooperation,” Akhtar recalled.

This prompted Akhtar to apply for a Fulbright Scholar-in-Residence (SIR) award. SIR was created for American institutions to invite a foreign scholar to give guest courses or lectures and to provide unique curriculum knowledge and program development for a semester or a full academic year. Ranjan was excited about the opportunity to return to Miami to spend 2019-2020 as FIU Fulbright’s first SIR. Shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ranjan returned to India in early 2020 but is expected to arrive at the FIU in August this year to complete the second half of his SIR project.

Since then, Akhtar has submitted a second SIR application which resulted in the successful award for a senior researcher from Sri Lanka. As a result, Professor BA Hussainmiya of the Department of Social Studies at the South East University of Sri Lanka joined SIPA in the spring of 2022. Hussainmiya will provide support for the development of the Muslim World and Jain Studies Centers as well as the Tamil endowment. He is expected to deliver public lectures, translate Tamil Islamic manuscripts, and assist with federal and local grant applications.

In addition, Akhtar also took the opportunity to host four Fulbright FLTA visitors to learn Hindi, Turkish, Urdu and Uzbek language courses and to serve as cultural ambassadors on campus and local community in the Fall 2021. FLTAs will be intercepted from the Office of Global Learning Initiatives, International Student and Scholar Services, FIU Global, and others to assist on campus internationalization goals.

To advance his research, Akhtar will soon be leaving for Pakistan for a project that helps dig up Pakistan’s unique history for the international community, as an American Fulbright researcher. Throughout the fall, he will also work with the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan and researcher at Lahore University of Management and Technology to develop capacity building by developing grant opportunities with the U.S. Department of State and US Agency for International Development. He will also be the pioneer of developing the academic study of Jainism with the major universities in Punjab.

The cause of advancing relations with Pakistan and starting collaborations with academics there is close to his heart.

“Pakistan has been closed for a long time but is now experiencing a new opening for international co-operation and exchanges,” Akhtar says. “Fulbright is giving me a unique opportunity not only to develop my scholarship, but to engage one-on-one with faculty and students whose interests intersect with ours and to start a collaborative work.”

With champions like Akhtar, the Fulbright program, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, is far more successful in carrying out its people-to-people diplomacy mission.