International
Tornado in Auckland: Principals fear long absences as student homes were left uninhabitable
Some school students in south Auckland have stopped their studies after a tornado tore through their neighborhood leaving them displaced and unable to go to school.
No school was directly on the Saturday street but the tornado, but students from schools across Papatoetoe did not show up for class on Monday, with a similar pattern expected throughout the week.
So far 62 houses have been considered uninhabitable while about 32 people have been left out of their homes in emergency housing.
Papatoetoe High School principal Vaughan Couillault said a number of parents had already called the school to say their children would not be in it.
Some are just for the day, but some have had to move because they can’t stay in their homes at the moment, so they have to wait and see what happens, Couillault said.
One student was currently in emergency accommodation while another was temporarily staying with the other family.
He said he expected to hear from more parents in the coming days and the school would work with them to help return students.
The news was very much the same from Puhinui Schools director Mark Elder, who said staff were still trying to figure out how many students had been affected.
He said there would likely be several as the tornado cut off the devastation route directly into his school area.
There would be some children who would be affected for a long time, about whom the Elder was concerned.
Chris McKeen / Stuff
Drone footage shows the damage caused by the tornado in Papatoetoe over the weekend.
For some students this would make the trip more difficult and for some it meant they might not be in school for an extended period.
He said the staff would be understanding, but would also try their best to get the kids back to school.
Try to encourage families to try to get things back to regular services as soon as possible to encourage a sustainable learning environment.
Couillault, who is accustomed to resolving situations like these in flight after his school was at the epicenter of the February Covid-19 blast that plunged Auckland into a deadlock, said it was just a bump in the road.
He said his students had become very adaptable and there were tools available for those most affected students to be able to learn from home.
One of the positive spin-offs of Covid is that they were better able to learn online and able to work faster through what would work in different situations, he said.
But he said the school could wait until students and their families settled a little longer.
The school will occupy the back seat a bit as they find some more important issues, he said
Like where they will sleep, what they will eat.
