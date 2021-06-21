International
The contradiction in the heart of China is growing
This is standard practice. The party always connects the nation of China and the people of China with the party. The goal, of course, is to make the party inseparable from patriotic pride.
Police raid on the headquarters of Apple Daily the newsgroup also opened new ground. The Basic Law, the de facto constitution of Hong Kong adopted by Beijing in 1990, guarantees free speech and a free press, as well as other freedoms.
Such freedoms were extinguished when Beijing enacted its National Security Act in Hong Kong last year, banning political parties and arresting politicians with whom it disagrees.
Apple DailyThe editorial position is pro-democracy. And while its owner, tycoon Jimmy Lai, is already in jail for supporting street protests, in recent weeks the raid was a new violation of media freedom, it was the first time the published content was the basis for the arrests and seizures of $ 18 HK million (about $ 3 million) was the first seizure by a media company rather than by an individual.
In other words, putting the newspaper owner in jail was not enough. Chinese President Xi Jinping is also pursuing the company, arresting its officials and senior editors. The theatrical boom of sending 500 police officers to arrest five people was created to be as intimidating as possible.
Leading the raid, Chief Inspector Steve Lee said Apple Daily had called on foreign nations to impose sanctions on the Beijing government for violating Hong Kong freedoms. This represented cooperation with foreign powers. “If you do not have any real reason to share these types of articles, I would advise everyone not to do so,” Li told a news conference.
It was Deng Xiaoping who opened the Chinese era of pro-market growth in 1978. He overthrew Maos collectivism with his bold statement that to get rich is glorious.
The economic growth that followed was, in a way, a simple testament to the East Asian economic miracle, initiated by Japan after World War II and imitated by South Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan.
Like China, all of these countries place a Confucian emphasis on education, austerity, and hard work. Like China, their rapid growth formula policy was state-led but pro-market, export-driven but highly globalized, mercantilist but entrepreneurial.
China’s unique contribution was to achieve the same deliberate, high-speed development on an unprecedented scale in a country of one billion people. It was thought impossible.
This means that no country has an excuse to leave its people mired in constant poverty. We now know the formula for intentional and rapid growth for countries of any size.
But where other East Asian wonders allowed their citizens to increase freedoms along with growing prosperity, China is ruthlessly determined to suppress its own. Among his oppressive successes are his rigorous control and internet censorship. It was thought impossible, Bill Clinton said it would be like trying to nail Jell-O to the wall. Beijing nailed it anyway.

Why Because the Chinese Communist Party ultimately exists not to empower its people, but to serve its power. Australian sinologist Geremie Barme describes the achievements of the parties as magnificent but poses: At what social cost? We have a cost idea in Tibet, in Xinjiang, and we have a clear cost idea in Hong Kong that is unfolding before us the complete destruction of civil society. People are not allowed to be equal participants in their society, they are not allowed to mature as citizens.
This paradoxical material liberalization with civilian handcuffs was described during the reign of Mao by the Latvian-British philosopher Isaiah Berlin as an artificial dialectic.
He said in 1951 that it was a mechanically powerful and all-encompassing instrument for managing human beings to simultaneously break their wills and develop their maximum capacities for the organized production of material, as dreamed by the most capitalist user. ruthless and megalomaniac.
According to Berlin, it was the most important phenomenon, the most inhuman and still the most imperfectly understood in our times. He may have written today. Few thought the party could survive that long, yet here we are on its centenary.
We need to understand that. Just because, as Soviet dissident and Nobel Peace Prize winner Andrei Sakharov said: A country that does not respect the rights of its citizens will not respect the rights of its neighbors. Happy Birthday.
Peter Hartcher is an international editor.
