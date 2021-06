Tampa University – News – UT Newspaper Wins Two International Prizes from the Case

Published: June 21, 2021 For the first time in the history of alumni magazine, Notebook UT of Tampa University has won two international Circle of Excellence 2021 awards from CASE (Council for the Advancement and Support of Education). One award was a silver for design for Cover of the fall 2020 issue, Drawn in a new reality, which was illustrated by independent professional Mark Smith and describes the feelings the UT community was experiencing during the initial months of the pandemic. It strikes a tone not too dark and depressing, but also not too cheerful – a serious, simple and sophisticated tone that matched the moment. For that cover, wrote the CASE judges“The illustration is excellent, both in concept and execution, and we loved the way the cover line and the illustration worked together to be larger than the sum of their parts. The decision to make the coronavirus already known so that it consisted of “science” was inspired, and the way formulas began before it and expanded as it made the metaphor even more powerful, and gave the illustration a wealth that really worked good . The cover text is nicely balanced. ” The next prize was a silver to write for an eight-page feature in the Winter 2021 issue called “Getting Out the Vote” by freelance professional Jessica Blatt Press. It covers the main, all-campus, non-partisan efforts undertaken at UT to get students registered to vote and in polls by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge made up of students, staff, faculty, alumni and a county member Election Office Supervisor. For that article, wrote the judges: “Excellent reception of the topic of the day: voting. Well researched and edited. Good job today walking in a narrow line on a sensitive topic. ” Notebook UT joined by UT staff Eric Cardenas, Director of the Office of Information and Publications; Jane Bianchi, writer / editor; Erin Dixon, art director; and independent contributors. The print magazine is published three times a year (spring, fall and winter), and articles can also be read at Notebook UTwebsite. If you do not currently receive it Notebook UT, you can update your address here.

