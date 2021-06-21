



In 2018, Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed al-Maktoum tried to escape from Dubai by boat. Her father is the ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, and the dramatic plan for it sail across the Indian Ocean crashed when soldiers stopped him and sent him back to Dubai. Latifa then calmed down anxiously, eventually prompting one United Nations Panel to demand that the sheikh produce evidence of the lives of his daughters. In recent months, Latifa has started appearing in photos on social media, and on Sunday, she appeared to be traveling through Adolfo Surez MadridBarajas Airportthe the first time I sell it is photographed outside UAE since its failed escape attempt. Reuters noted thatSioned Taylor, a British teacher at a Dubai public school, posted on Instagram a image her and Latifa inside the airport. The big European holiday with Latifa, she wrote in the inscription. They were having fun exploring! When asked in the comments section if Latifa was okay, Taylor wrote, she is gorgeous and added an emoji with her thumb. David Haigh, a lawyer who launched a campaign called Free Latifa told Reuters the photo was encouraging. We are pleased to see Latifa apparently holding a passport, traveling and enjoying an increasing degree of freedom, these are very positive steps forward, he said, adding that I can also confirm that some of the campaign team are contacted directly by Latifa. Latifa has been accusing Sheikh Mohammed for years abuse and ill-treatment, which he has consistently denied. In February, the BBC released videos of Latifa saying she was staying in a villa that has been turned into a prison. The footage was viewed millions of times on YouTube, and a custody battle between Mohammed and his ex-wife Princess Haya, who fled Dubai to the UK, focused in part on a conclusion by British judges that the sheikh coordinated the eavesdropping on Latifa in an attempt to escape as well as the abduction of her older sister Shamsa. (In statements before the court, he described his efforts to keep his daughters in Dubai as an attempt to protect them.) Last year, Latoe’s personal instructor Capoeira told Vanity Fair that the princess claimed to have almost no connection with Muhammad. Despite recent photos on Instagram, a source close to Latifas lawyers told Reuters it is unclear how much freedom he has and whether the shell is forced to return to Dubai. More great stories from Vanity Fair What exactly is Naomi Osaka’s job?

