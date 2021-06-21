The US sketches outline the plan to send 55 million doses of covid vaccines overseas





The White House outlined a plan Monday to allocate 55 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine worldwide, the remaining 80 million doses that President Biden pledged to send by the end of June to vaccine-desperate countries. Mr Biden has a week and a half to meet his deadline, a task made more difficult as the administration tries to change which vaccine manufacturers would be included in the 55 million share. Production problems at a BioSolutions Emergency plant in Baltimore have forced the administration to reconsider its initial plan to rely heavily on the AstraZenecas vaccine for that donation. The White House did not specify on Monday which vaccines it would distribute, but people familiar with the operation have said the administration is working to share photos taken by Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for AstraZenecas. The distribution formula closely followed what the White House announced earlier this month for the first 25 million doses in the presidents’ pledge. Three-quarters of the 55 million doses will go to Covax, an international vaccine-sharing initiative that helps wealthier nations. Of these, 14 million will go to countries in Latin America and the Caribbean; 16 million will be distributed to nations throughout Asia; and 10 million will be sent to countries in Africa. The remaining quarter will be spread among at least two dozen countries to help address virus waves, including Colombia, Argentina, Haiti, the Philippines, Vietnam, Iraq, Ukraine, Bosnia, South Africa, the West Bank and Gaza.

Donation of 80 million doses fades compared to the Biden administrations’ plan, announced in early June, to distribute 500 million doses of the Pfizers vaccine within the next 12 months. But with many countries unable to vaccinate even a small percentage of their population, global health officials are pressuring the United States to move as quickly as possible to share their vaccine supply. The gap in vaccination levels between rich and poor countries is large. According to Our world in data project at Oxford University, middle or upper middle countries account for 86 percent of the worldwide administered shootings while low-income countries account for less than half a percent. The federal government has purchased far more vaccines than the nation can use, and has distributed more than states can administer immediately as the group of people eager to get vaccinated dwindles. More than 60 million doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have been stored in warehouses across states across the country, according to the latest figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The White House said it is still working through a variety of logistical and regulatory issues involved in transporting vaccines overseas, such as the safe transportation of doses and, occasionally, the obligation to send related supplies, such as syringes and alcohol, along with them. He said he would issue which specific vaccines are being distributed and in what amounts later.

